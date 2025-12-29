FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malhotra; SEE PICS

Khushi Kapoor stuns in a black velvet skirt set by Manish Malhotra, redefining Indian wedding fashion with modern styling, rich embroidery, and elegant minimalism.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 29, 2025, 05:58 PM IST

1.Khushi Kapoor's black velvet skirt set

Khushi Kapoor's black velvet skirt set
Khushi Kapoor recently stepped out in a striking black velvet skirt set by designer Manish Malhotra, proving that dark hues can look just as festive, elegant, and wedding-appropriate as traditional colours.

 

2.A modern take on festive black

A modern take on festive black
For a celebratory evening, Khushi chose a straight-cut black velvet skirt designed by Manish Malhotra. The skirt featured intricate silver and pearl embroidery, adding a touch of sparkle without overwhelming the outfit. The velvet fabric added depth and richness, ensuring the black never looked flat or dull.

3.Skirt meets contemporary top

Skirt meets contemporary top
Khushi paired the skirt with a matching black velvet top, creating a coordinated yet modern ensemble. The silver and pearl embroidery along the neckline and hem ties the look together seamlessly. Its cropped length brought a contemporary edge to the outfit, balancing tradition with current fashion trends.

4.Minimal styling, maximum impact

Minimal styling, maximum impact
Khushi wore her hair in a sleek bun, which complemented the sharp lines of the ensemble. Her fresh, balanced makeup allowed the embroidered velvet to remain the star of the look.

5.Accessories that complete her look

Accessories that complete her look
Khushi chose classic diamond stud earrings, adding just the right amount of sparkle. This thoughtful styling made the look versatile, easy to recreate, and suitable for various wedding events.

