6 . Rising stars

6

Vedang Raina was last seen in Jigra (2024) with Alia Bhatt. Khushi Kapoor began 2025 with Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan and followed it with Nadaaniyan with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Suhana Khan is all set for her big-screen debut in King alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Siddharth Anand.