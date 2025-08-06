Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Keerthy Suresh reveals her cardio-based weight loss: ‘Without strength training, I just did…’

Keerthy Suresh, a popular Tamil actress, recently shared how she lost weight quickly by doing only cardio workouts.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 06, 2025, 10:28 AM IST

1.Keerthy Suresh’s weight loss journey

Keerthy Suresh’s weight loss journey
1

Keerthy shared that she lost 8-9 kilos in 8-9 months just by doing cardio. In an interview with Galatta.com, she said, “I was very chubby. I was a little built…wouldn’t say fat. I am not a very fat person. I did a lot of cardio. When you engage in a lot of cardio, you can lose muscle. So, without strength training, I just did cardio. So, I lost weight quickly,”

 

2.Keerthy Suresh lost 8-9 kilos in 8-9 months

Keerthy Suresh lost 8-9 kilos in 8-9 months
2

'lost 8-9 kilos in 8-9 months,' she further added: “That’s when my face looked sculpted. I agree, I was looking very thin, it was because I was not working out in my life.' This shows that fast weight loss without strength training isn’t always healthy.

3.What experts have to say

What experts have to say
3

According to health experts, doing cardio like running or cycling can lead to muscle loss over time. It burns calories, but if you don’t build strength, your body may look weak and feel tired. Strength training helps build muscles and makes your body stronger. It also boosts your metabolism, which means you can burn more calories even when resting. 

 

4.Balance Is the key to fitness

Balance Is the key to fitness
4

To lose weight the healthy way, you need to balance your diet and workout routine. Eating the right amount and doing both cardio and strength training gives better results.

 

5.What to learn from Keerthy’s story

What to learn from Keerthy’s story
5

Keerthy’s experience teaches us that looks can be misleading. Being too thin doesn’t always mean being healthy. Real fitness comes from a balanced lifestyle with good food, exercise, and rest. 

 

