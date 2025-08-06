Keerthy Suresh reveals her cardio-based weight loss: ‘Without strength training, I just did…’

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'
Rajasthan Royals shut down CSK’s bid for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026
Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...
BIG move by Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it opens AI, space tech centre in...; boost to...
Farhan Akhtar says Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan changed Sholay’s original ending during Emergency: 'Thakur crushed Gabbar with...'
Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..
Delhi govt introduces BIG change in income certificate, makes this document mandatory for it
Merchant Navy officer's wife found dead in suspicious circumstances, family alleges murder
IPL heroes eye national return as BCCI set to announce Asia Cup 2025 squad
Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire hundreds of workers due to...
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 06, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
1.Keerthy Suresh’s weight loss journey
Keerthy shared that she lost 8-9 kilos in 8-9 months just by doing cardio. In an interview with Galatta.com, she said, “I was very chubby. I was a little built…wouldn’t say fat. I am not a very fat person. I did a lot of cardio. When you engage in a lot of cardio, you can lose muscle. So, without strength training, I just did cardio. So, I lost weight quickly,”
2.Keerthy Suresh lost 8-9 kilos in 8-9 months
'lost 8-9 kilos in 8-9 months,' she further added: “That’s when my face looked sculpted. I agree, I was looking very thin, it was because I was not working out in my life.' This shows that fast weight loss without strength training isn’t always healthy.
3.What experts have to say
According to health experts, doing cardio like running or cycling can lead to muscle loss over time. It burns calories, but if you don’t build strength, your body may look weak and feel tired. Strength training helps build muscles and makes your body stronger. It also boosts your metabolism, which means you can burn more calories even when resting.
4.Balance Is the key to fitness
To lose weight the healthy way, you need to balance your diet and workout routine. Eating the right amount and doing both cardio and strength training gives better results.
5.What to learn from Keerthy’s story
Keerthy’s experience teaches us that looks can be misleading. Being too thin doesn’t always mean being healthy. Real fitness comes from a balanced lifestyle with good food, exercise, and rest.