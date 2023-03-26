Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is very fond of bikes. Check out some of his special bikes through pictures right here.
Former captain of Team India and veteran wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has achieved many big achievements in his career. Dhoni not only proved himself as a captain but also became known as the best match finisher in the world. Dhoni who is known for his different batting styles is very fond of cars and bikes.
So, today let's tell you about some of his special bikes through pictures.
1. Dhoni's first bike 'Rajdoot'
Dhoni has a collection of powerful bikes. His garage ranges from vintage bikes to hyper sport bikes. Dhoni's first bike was 'Rajdoot'. It is said that Dhoni bought this bike for around Rs 4,500. Dhoni had shared the photo of this bike on Twitter many years back, and captioned it, 'My first bike.'
2. Kawasaki Ninja H2
The Kawasaki Ninja H2 is one of Dhoni's favourite bikes. He is one of the early owners of Ninja H2 in India. Dhoni enjoys its ride whenever he gets time. He has also been spotted with this bike on several occasions. The bike is powered by a 998 cc, four-cylinder, supercharged engine.
3. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Apart from Kawasaki, Dhoni is also a big fan of Harley-Davidson bikes. He has a tremendous bike like Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. Dhoni has also been seen travelling on it. It is powered by a 1,690cc engine, which generates a power of 132 Bhp.
4. Confederate Hellcat X132
Dhoni has a very special bike, which is named Confederate Hellcat X132. This is one of the costliest bikes parked in Dhoni's garage. The cost of this rest is around 30 lakh rupees. Its powerful 2.2-litre V-twin motor generates 132 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.
5. Ducati 1098
There is also a Ducati 1098 in Dhoni's garage. This bike was sold for a very limited period and Dhoni did not miss the opportunity to buy it. The bike is powered by a 1098 cc engine that produces 160 PS of power.
Apart from these, Dhoni also owns many other bikes, including Vintage Bullet BCA Goldstar, Royal Enfield Machismo, Kawasaki ZX14R, Yamaha FZ-1, Suzuki Shogun, Yamaha RD350, Yamaha YZF 600R, Harley-Davidson Iron 883.