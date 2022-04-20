Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ranveer Singh: Celebrity workout mantras

From Akshay Kumar to Deepika Padukone, here are the workout mantras of famous film celebrities.
Staying fit and active is a necessity for each and every film star as their life demands hectic and irregular work schedules. Apart from regular workouts and gymming, here are the other fitness activities that famous film celebrities such as Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu incorporate into their daily lives. (All images: File photos)
1. Salman Khan
The Tiger star is often spotted by the paparazzi while he is cycling in the streets of Mumbai. Apart from daily gymming for two-three hours, Salman Khan likes outdoor cycling to maintain fitness.
2. Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar, who owns a black belt in taekwondo, is an MMA fan and makes it a point to include the mixed martial arts session in his workout routine.
3. Deepika Padukone
The Bajirao Mastani actress Deepika Padukone's workout mantra includes kickboxing and stretching, apart from her regular gym routine.
4. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif engages herself in TRX and Bosu Ball exercises under her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. The Chikni Chameli star adds Pilates to her workout routine as well.
5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu
The Super Deluxe actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu adds aerial yoga and weight training to her workout routine to maintain her toned physique.
6. Ranveer Singh
The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor Ranveer Singh likes to indulge in swimming, cycling, and running apart from following his workout regime religiously.