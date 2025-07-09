5 . Skipping post workout meal/nutrition

One common mistake that Yasmin Karachiwala, even when working with the most experienced celebrities, often observes is skipping meals after a workout. She explained that some people avoid food after exercising to help them lose fat faster, but she believes that not refuelling properly actually slows down your progress. Yasmin emphasised that after a tough workout or a long shoot, your body needs nourishment. She suggests eating within an hour something that is balanced with protein and complex carbs to help muscles recover and keep energy levels steady. It’s all about treating your body with the care it deserves.