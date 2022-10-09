Karwa Chauth 2022: Here are 6 gift ideas to make you partner feel special

Here are 6 Karwa Chauth gift ideas for husbands to present to their wives on the day.
Karwa Chauth is a popular festival in India. On Karwa Chauth married women across the county observe a day-long fast and pray for the long life and welfare of their husbands. The festival is generally celebrated in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar on the 4th day after Purnima (a full moon).
While wives keep day-long fast, husbands also make efforts to make their partners feel special and shower them with gifts. If you are also planning to surprise your wife, then here are some gift ideas that might help you plan a special day for your special one:
1. Jewellery
Women and jewellery have a special bond and for a wife to receive a piece of jewellery on any occasion is true bliss. You can surprise the love of your life with a piece of jewellery, which could be a delicate pair of earrings or a statement neckpiece. In fact, anklets, bracelets and bangles are also great options. (Photo: Pixabay)
2. Spa session
With a busy schedule and a lifestyle where we hardly get any time for self-care, a relaxing spa session can prove very helpful. (Photo: Pixabay)
3. Weekend getaway
In these busy times, getting some time to spend with your partner is also becoming a challenge, hence, a weekend trip can help you strengthen your bond. (Photo: Pixaby)
4. Clothes
A woman can never have enough clothes. Whether it is for a party or a walk in the park, we are all always running out of proper clothes to wear. Clothes are a very obvious and useful choice to gift your partner. (Photo: Pixabay)
5. Makeup
If your wife is fond of makeup, then gift a makeup kit from her favourite brand. She will not stop smiling.
6. Wristwatch
Although wristwatches are not that useful now with smartphones coming into the picture it is still classy. A wristwatch can never go out of style.