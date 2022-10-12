Karwa Chauth 2022: Safety tips for pregnant women while fasting

Here are some tips for pregnant women who are keeping Kawra Chauth fast tomorrow.
With the arrival of the popular Indian festival Karwa Chauth, many women, specially in the northern belt of the country are all set to keep fast in the prayer of good health for their husbands. Of those women, some might also be in their days of pregnancy.
Although it is advised to avoid keeping fast as they need balanced food and water to keep themselves and their baby healthy during pregnancy, if you still want to keep the fast, here are some important tips for you to take care of your health and still participate in the tradition:
1. Consume slow-release energy food
Try to have slow-release energy foods such as whole wheat pasta, oat or bran-based cereals, beans and pulses, unsalted nuts, and wholemeal bread. (Photo: Pixabay)
2. Avoid caffeine intake
Avoid coffee or any items containing caffeine it will make you feel more dehydrated. (Photo: Pixabay)
3. Proper rest
Without having eaten anything, the body of a pregnant woman would have less energy, hence it is advised that you make sure to take proper rest. (Photo: File)
4. Take extra care if its the last three months of pregnancy
It is highly recommended that women who are in the last three months of pregnancy take the prescribed folic acid and vitamin D supplements. (Photo: Pixabay)