Karwa Chauth 2022: Safety tips for pregnant women while fasting

With the arrival of the popular Indian festival Karwa Chauth, many women, specially in the northern belt of the country are all set to keep fast in the prayer of good health for their husbands. Of those women, some might also be in their days of pregnancy.

Although it is advised to avoid keeping fast as they need balanced food and water to keep themselves and their baby healthy during pregnancy, if you still want to keep the fast, here are some important tips for you to take care of your health and still participate in the tradition: