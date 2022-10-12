Karva Chauth 2022: Check out these 5 amazing mehandi designs

Try out these fabulous Mehandi designs on the special occasion of Karwa Chauth.

As we all know, Karwa Chauth is falling on October 13, i.e. tomorrow, married women observe a strict nijala fast for the entire day.

Putting Heena in hands is considered very auspicious on occasions like Karwa Chauth, especially for married women. It is one of the shrigar's among Sholay shrigar that every married woman does.

We have got you some fabulous mehandi designs that you can choose to apply in your hand.