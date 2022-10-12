Karva Chauth 2022: Check out these 5 amazing mehandi designs

Try out these fabulous Mehandi designs on the special occasion of Karwa Chauth.
As we all know, Karwa Chauth is falling on October 13, i.e. tomorrow, married women observe a strict nijala fast for the entire day.
Putting Heena in hands is considered very auspicious on occasions like Karwa Chauth, especially for married women. It is one of the shrigar's among Sholay shrigar that every married woman does.
We have got you some fabulous mehandi designs that you can choose to apply in your hand.
1. Minimal mehandi design (Photo: Pixabay)
If you are somebody who loves minimalistic then you should definitely opt for this basic design.
2. Big floral mehandi (Photo: Pixabay)
Huge circle floral mehandi designs consisting of floral patterns filled with several petals would definitely make your hands look beautiful.
3. Shaded mehandi (Photo: Pinterest)
In shaded mehndi design, different shades are used to create a beautiful illusion of depth and shadow in your hand.
4. Arabic Mehandi (Photo: Pinterest)
Arabic Mehandi design is another popular design that enhances the beauty of your hands. It follows a pattern in the sides of the figures are usually kept thick and thin designs are made inside them
5. Jewellery Mehandi (Photo: Pinterest)
Jewellery Mehandi designs are a modern concept of creating an illusion like wearing jewellery on your hand.
6. Peacock Mehandi (Photo: Pinterest)
A peacock-shaped pattern is one of the most popular choices for Mehendi design. Its feather pattern makes the entire design quite an instance.