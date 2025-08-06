Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 06, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
1.The goal
Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked to drop from 68 kg to 48 kg for her role in Tashan (2008). Instead of avoiding it, she embraced the challenge head-on and committed fully to the transformation.
2.The strategy
Guided by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, she combined yoga with a thoughtfully balanced diet, not crash juice cleanses, to safely shed the weight while maintaining nourishment and health.
3.Diet myth debunked
Contrary to rumours, she did not survive on orange juice. The actress clarified that her meals always included wholesome food, even parathas with ghee, ensuring her body stayed nourished throughout the process.
4.The mentor
Her trust in Rujuta Diwekar was unequivocal. Kareena Kapoor followed her nutritionist’s guidance wholeheartedly, even when it involved unconventional suggestions, because balance mattered more than extremes.
5.The result
The outcome was not just a number: she became a style icon of the era and redefined fitness in Bollywood. The journey became a benchmark for transformation done responsibly.