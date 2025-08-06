Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...

Meet woman, an Indian, who joins Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Satya Nadella on Fortune’s 100 most influential business leaders' list, she is...

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom makers apologises after protests erupt in Tamil Nadu: 'We regret for...'

Riise by Motilal Oswal: Simplifying stock market investments

US President Donald Trump launches federal task force to ensure 'incredible' and secure LA 2028 Olympics

Nathan Smith to miss second test of ZIM vs NZ Test series sponsored by SwamiJi online best cricket ID provider

India’s largest conglomerate loses Rs 1052069 crore in market value due to...; not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Adani Group

Yogi Adityanath govt's big Raksha Bandhan gift to UP women, to get free...

Mohammed Siraj’s Oval magic sends him soaring in ICC Test rankings; Prasidh Krishna also hits career best

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'Shaky' song, WATCH

Viral video: Bharatanatyam dancers break the internet with powerful fusion on 'S

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil? New Delhi remains defiant, says...

Will US slap India with 500% tariff if it continues to buy Russian oil?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…

Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people

Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas

Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced the tough task of shedding 20 kg not with crash diets, but with mindful eating and dedicated yoga practice. Her focus on sustainability over shortcuts redefined celebrity fitness goals and proved that long-term consistency beats quick fixes.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 06, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

1.The goal

The goal
1

Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked to drop from 68 kg to 48 kg for her role in Tashan (2008). Instead of avoiding it, she embraced the challenge head-on and committed fully to the transformation.

 

Advertisement

2.The strategy

The strategy
2

Guided by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, she combined yoga with a thoughtfully balanced diet, not crash juice cleanses, to safely shed the weight while maintaining nourishment and health.

3.Diet myth debunked

Diet myth debunked
3

Contrary to rumours, she did not survive on orange juice. The actress clarified that her meals always included wholesome food, even parathas with ghee, ensuring her body stayed nourished throughout the process.

4.The mentor

The mentor
4

Her trust in Rujuta Diwekar was unequivocal. Kareena Kapoor followed her nutritionist’s guidance wholeheartedly, even when it involved unconventional suggestions, because balance mattered more than extremes.

TRENDING NOW

5.The result

The result
5

The outcome was not just a number: she became a style icon of the era and redefined fitness in Bollywood. The journey became a benchmark for transformation done responsibly.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Red Fort security fails as dummy bomb goes undetected, 7 Delhi cops suspended
Red Fort security fails as dummy bomb goes undetected, 7 Delhi cops suspended
Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed, Black Sabbath founder died due to...
Legendary singer Ozzy Osbourne's cause of death revealed
Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?
Narco Analysis: Does it really reveal truth?
VedicDerm-An Innovative Wellness Startup Offering Scientific Solutions for Psoriasis Via Nonsteroidal Pathways to Reduce Inflammatory Activities Up to 99%
New Delhi, India, August 4, 2025: Not just any Ayurvedic brand, but the new-age
Former Google executive issues CHILLING warning on AI: 'Unless you are in...'
Ex-Google executive issues BIG warning on AI: 'Unless you are...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas
Kareena Kapoor reveals how she lost 20 kgs without giving up parathas
Meet actress who debuted with Karan Johar's film, spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious life, her name is…
Meet actress who spent 6 years in Bollywood, gave no hits, still leads luxurious
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox, questions why it still frightens people
Bhumi Pednekar embraces sweating as powerful detox
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
5 South Indian celebrities who own private jets
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient that keeps cravings away
Hardik Pandya breaks down his daily diet, reveals THIS surprising ingredient
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE