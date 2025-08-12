Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days, 'I can’t function without it...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

From compliance to change: How ESG can create social value through MSME integration

Amitabh Bachchan says fans outside Jalsa lacked energy this Sunday: 'It seems to be getting too...'

Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo dated this Bollywood actress? Check their viral kiss photo

GOOD NEWS: 'Labanya' rice becomes international, BIG step for Assam to reach global superfood market - Here's everything you need to know about 'Purple Rice'

Another masterstroke by Gautam Adani, Adani Defence & Aerospace is all set to acquire 100 percent stake in...

Mrunal Thakur finally addresses dating rumours with Dhanush, reveals why he attended Son of Sardaar 2 screening: 'No one should misunderstand that it was...'

Ahead of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin, South Asia analyst claims that if Russian President 'agrees to ceasefire, it would potentially take heat off of India'

Meet man who disagreed with billionaire boss Anand Mahindra one month into the job, IIM alumnus, he is company's..., his salary is Rs...

Donald Trump targets Russia over oil exports to India ahead of his meeting with Vladimir Putin: 'It doesn't help when President of the United States tells...'

Elon Musk makes BIG allegations on Tim Cook's Apple for OpenAI bias, threatens to take 'immediate' legal action, Sam Altman responds, 'manipulate..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From compliance to change: How ESG can create social value through MSME integration

From compliance to change: How ESG create social value through MSME integration

Amitabh Bachchan says fans outside Jalsa lacked energy this Sunday: 'It seems to be getting too...'

Amitabh Bachchan says fans outside Jalsa lacked energy this Sunday: 'It seems..'

Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo dated this Bollywood actress? Check their viral kiss photo

Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo dated this Bollywood actress? Check their viral k

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days, 'I can’t function without it...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone’s favourite ramen recipe will make you crave a bowl too

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone’s favourite ramen recipe will make you crave a bowl

From Tejasswi Prakash to Nakuul Mehta: Know Indian TV celebs' educational qualifications before stardom

Know Indian TV celebs' educational qualifications before stardom

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days, 'I can’t function without it...'

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s breakfast ritual is as indulgent as it is comforting. Loved every few days without fail, it’s a reminder that balance, not restriction, is the true secret to staying fit and happy.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 12:44 PM IST

1.The confession

The confession
1

Kareena Kapoor admits candidly that she can’t do without aloo paratha with white makkhan every two to three days, calling it 'a given.' Her lighthearted but firm confession shows how food can be tied to comfort and routine, not just calorie counts.

Advertisement

2.Not a 'size-zero' obsession

Not a 'size-zero' obsession
2

She says she even ate parathas with white makkhan while shooting for the film Tashan, when she presented a size-zero look, making the point that appearance-focused myths don’t always reflect real eating habits. Her remark, 'I was never on this orange juice, size zero diet', challenges extreme-diet stereotypes.

3.Expert context

Expert context
3

Consultant dietitian Kanikka Malhotra points out that traditional fats like white butter contain short-chain fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins, and therefore can offer benefits when consumed as part of a whole-foods, diverse diet. The message: fats aren’t inherently bad.

4.Simple pairings that make it smarter

Simple pairings that make it smarter
4

To optimise metabolic health and satiety, the expert suggests pairing indulgent breakfasts with protein (curd, paneer, tofu, eggs) and fibre (cucumber, tomato). These pairings help stabilise blood sugar and keep you fuller for longer, turning a comforting meal into a balanced one.

TRENDING NOW

5.The takeaway

The takeaway
5

The broader lesson is clear: variety, portion control, and listening to your body are more sustainable than rigid rules or demonising foods. A flexible, mindful approach lets you enjoy favourite foods without guilt and experts still advise consulting your health practitioner for personalised guidance.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet man, who once borrowed Rs 10000, sold soap door-to-door, today has nearly Rs 100 crore net worth, he runs...
Meet man, once sold soap door-to-door, today has Rs 100 cr net worth
The Price of Peace: Is Ukraine being sold in Alaska?
The Price of Peace: Is Ukraine being sold in Alaska?
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Three key legislative bills to be discussed in Lok Sabha today
Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: Lok Sabha proceedings to feature three key legi
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 FAILS to beat Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly EXPOSES real TRP ratings, netizens react: 'Such an insecure...'
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 FAILS to beat Anupamaa, Rupali EXPOSES TRPs
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar's Dul area
J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kishtwar
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days, 'I can’t function without it...'
Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone’s favourite ramen recipe will make you crave a bowl too
Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone’s favourite ramen recipe will make you crave a bowl
From Tejasswi Prakash to Nakuul Mehta: Know Indian TV celebs' educational qualifications before stardom
Know Indian TV celebs' educational qualifications before stardom
Ashneer Grover beats his 'mota wala shark' tag: How did Shark Tank India judge shed 10 kg?
Ashneer Grover beats his 'mota wala shark' tag: How did he shed 10 kg?
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic experience
5 powerful reasons Rajinikanth’s Coolie promises to be a must-watch cinematic ex
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE