Kareena Kapoor Khan craves THIS Punjabi breakfast every 2-3 days, 'I can’t function without it...'

LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 12, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
1.The confession
Kareena Kapoor admits candidly that she can’t do without aloo paratha with white makkhan every two to three days, calling it 'a given.' Her lighthearted but firm confession shows how food can be tied to comfort and routine, not just calorie counts.
2.Not a 'size-zero' obsession
She says she even ate parathas with white makkhan while shooting for the film Tashan, when she presented a size-zero look, making the point that appearance-focused myths don’t always reflect real eating habits. Her remark, 'I was never on this orange juice, size zero diet', challenges extreme-diet stereotypes.
3.Expert context
Consultant dietitian Kanikka Malhotra points out that traditional fats like white butter contain short-chain fatty acids and fat-soluble vitamins, and therefore can offer benefits when consumed as part of a whole-foods, diverse diet. The message: fats aren’t inherently bad.
4.Simple pairings that make it smarter
To optimise metabolic health and satiety, the expert suggests pairing indulgent breakfasts with protein (curd, paneer, tofu, eggs) and fibre (cucumber, tomato). These pairings help stabilise blood sugar and keep you fuller for longer, turning a comforting meal into a balanced one.
5.The takeaway
The broader lesson is clear: variety, portion control, and listening to your body are more sustainable than rigid rules or demonising foods. A flexible, mindful approach lets you enjoy favourite foods without guilt and experts still advise consulting your health practitioner for personalised guidance.