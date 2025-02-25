1 . Kareena Kapoor Khan

1

For an award night, Kareena Kapoor Khan dazzled in a silver sequin saree by Sabyasachi. The neatly pleated saree featured a structured drape, with one side of the pallu elegantly attached to her blouse while the other cascaded over her arm. She paired it with a sleek sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging neckline, adding to the glamour of her look.