Kapil Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you, 'Don’t run for...'

Celebrity trainer Yogesh Bhateja, who trains Kapil Sharma, Sonu Sood, Tamannaah Bhatia and more, highlights the importance of discipline, personalised plans, and warns against shortcuts or blindly copying celeb routines.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 08, 2025, 02:18 PM IST

1.Discipline outweighs drama

Discipline outweighs drama
1

Celebrity trainer, Yogesh Bhateja stresses that discipline is the single most important factor in achieving real fitness results. He notes that once clients commit to consistent routines, everything, from sleep and diet to training, falls into place.

 

2.Celebrity routines don’t fit all

Celebrity routines don’t fit all
2

He cautions against trying to copy celebrity fitness regimens. What works for stars with teams of professionals may not suit someone with different needs, schedules, or physiology.

 

3.Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting
3

While he endorses intermittent fasting, he insists it must be personalised. If someone experiences adverse effects: like acidity, gas, or low energy, they should stop and find what works better for them.

4.Say no to steroids and shortcuts

Say no to steroids and shortcuts
4

He firmly advises fitness seekers to avoid shortcuts like steroids. True transformation takes time and effort, there’s no 'fast track' option that’s safe or sustainable.

5.Invest in guidance

Invest in guidance
5

He encourages investing in a qualified trainer, even if it costs a bit more, it prevents wasted time, money, and potential harm. He notes that professional guidance can be far more cost-effective in the long run.

