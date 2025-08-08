Kapil Sharma, Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer explains why copying celebrities' fitness routines may not work for you, 'Don’t run for...'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes BIG claim on India amid launch of GPT-5 model, says, 'our largest...', plans to visit country in...
Rajiv Rai reveals he rejected Divya Bharti for Vishwatma, agreed after actress..., admits she 'would have been biggest superstar' | Exclusive
Jatadhara Teaser: Sonakshi Sinha set for Telugu debut opposite Sudheer Babu, teases mythic supernatural battle between 'greed and sacrifice'
Meet woman, one of the youngest IAS officer, who cracked UPSC at the age of..., her father is RAS, sister is IFS, she secured AIR...
A Diktat Too Far: How US tariff threat is pushing India East
Was Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada attacked because of Salman Khan? Lawrence Bishnoi gang member's leaked audio clip goes viral: 'If anyone works with him, we will...'
Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 6, who got admission in IIT Delhi, also cracked UPSC exam, later resigned as IAS officer due to...
BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on Indo-Pakistan Jaisalmer border ahead of 15 August
Will GPT-5 'eat Microsoft alive'? Why did Elon Musk warn Satya Nadella over OpenAI? xAI to launch Grok 5 by...
This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 08, 2025, 02:18 PM IST
1.Discipline outweighs drama
Celebrity trainer, Yogesh Bhateja stresses that discipline is the single most important factor in achieving real fitness results. He notes that once clients commit to consistent routines, everything, from sleep and diet to training, falls into place.
2.Celebrity routines don’t fit all
He cautions against trying to copy celebrity fitness regimens. What works for stars with teams of professionals may not suit someone with different needs, schedules, or physiology.
3.Intermittent fasting
While he endorses intermittent fasting, he insists it must be personalised. If someone experiences adverse effects: like acidity, gas, or low energy, they should stop and find what works better for them.
4.Say no to steroids and shortcuts
He firmly advises fitness seekers to avoid shortcuts like steroids. True transformation takes time and effort, there’s no 'fast track' option that’s safe or sustainable.
5.Invest in guidance
He encourages investing in a qualified trainer, even if it costs a bit more, it prevents wasted time, money, and potential harm. He notes that professional guidance can be far more cost-effective in the long run.