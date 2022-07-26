Kanwar Yatra 2022: Shiva devotees participate after a two-year break - IN PICS

Kanwar Yatra 2022 is performed by all devotees of Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan. Most Kanwariyas walk barefoot to please the Lord Shiva.
The month of Sawan started on July 14, 2022 and devotees of Lord Shiva have already started Kanwar Yatra 2022. All devotees of the Lord have started celebrations to worship Bholenath with Kanwar.
During this time, Rudrabhishek is done in temples and homes of all devotees who worship Lord Shiva. Here are some images taken of Kanwar Yatra 2022:
1. Kanwar Yatra 2022
During the holy month of Shravan, devotees dressed as Hindu Gods and Goddesses return from Haridwar after obtaining holy water from the Ganga River on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.
(Photo: ANI)
2. Kanwar Yatra 2022
During the holy month of Shravan, Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva worshippers) pull a chariot of Lord Shiva as they return from Haridwar after gathering holy water from the Ganga River on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.
(ANI Photo)
3. Kanwar Yatra 2022
Kanwariyas being showered with flower petals by a district administration helicopter on the pilgrimage in Meerut during the holy month of 'Shravan'.
(PTI Photo)
4. Kanwar Yatra 2022
Kanwariyas carrying holy water walk along a route in Prayagraj during the auspicious month of 'Shravan.'
(PTI Photo)
5. Kanwar Yatra 2022
Kanwariyas carry water from the Narmada River as they continue their Yatra in Jabalpur during the month of 'Shravan.'
(ANI Photo)
6. Kanwar Yatra 2022
Kanwariyas with steel pots transporting sacred water from the Ganga river near the Lord Shiva statue in Gurugram.
(PTI Photo)