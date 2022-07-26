Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Kanwar Yatra 2022: Shiva devotees participate after a two-year break - IN PICS

Kanwar Yatra 2022 is performed by all devotees of Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan. Most Kanwariyas walk barefoot to please the Lord Shiva.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 26, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

The month of Sawan started on July 14, 2022 and devotees of Lord Shiva have already started Kanwar Yatra 2022. All devotees of the Lord have started celebrations to worship Bholenath with Kanwar.

During this time, Rudrabhishek is done in temples and homes of all devotees who worship Lord Shiva. Here are some images taken of Kanwar Yatra 2022:

1. Kanwar Yatra 2022

Kanwar Yatra 2022
1/6

During the holy month of Shravan, devotees dressed as Hindu Gods and Goddesses return from Haridwar after obtaining holy water from the Ganga River on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

(Photo: ANI)

2. Kanwar Yatra 2022

Kanwar Yatra 2022
2/6

During the holy month of Shravan, Kanwariyas (Lord Shiva worshippers) pull a chariot of Lord Shiva as they return from Haridwar after gathering holy water from the Ganga River on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

(ANI Photo)

3. Kanwar Yatra 2022

Kanwar Yatra 2022
3/6

Kanwariyas being showered with flower petals by a district administration helicopter on the pilgrimage in Meerut during the holy month of 'Shravan'.

 (PTI Photo)

4. Kanwar Yatra 2022

Kanwar Yatra 2022
4/6

Kanwariyas carrying holy water walk along a route in Prayagraj during the auspicious month of 'Shravan.'

 (PTI Photo)

5. Kanwar Yatra 2022

Kanwar Yatra 2022
5/6

Kanwariyas carry water from the Narmada River as they continue their Yatra in Jabalpur during the month of 'Shravan.'

 (ANI Photo)

 

6. Kanwar Yatra 2022

Kanwar Yatra 2022
6/6

Kanwariyas with steel pots transporting sacred water from the Ganga river near the Lord Shiva statue in Gurugram.

 (PTI Photo)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BREAKING: Ranveer Singh in legal trouble, FIR filed against actor under IT Act over nude photoshoot
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.