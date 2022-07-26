Kanwar Yatra 2022: Shiva devotees participate after a two-year break - IN PICS

Kanwar Yatra 2022 is performed by all devotees of Lord Shiva during the month of Sawan. Most Kanwariyas walk barefoot to please the Lord Shiva.

The month of Sawan started on July 14, 2022 and devotees of Lord Shiva have already started Kanwar Yatra 2022. All devotees of the Lord have started celebrations to worship Bholenath with Kanwar.

During this time, Rudrabhishek is done in temples and homes of all devotees who worship Lord Shiva. Here are some images taken of Kanwar Yatra 2022: