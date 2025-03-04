2 . Lisa in Rahul Mishra

Lisa, the renowned singer, actor, and model, created history as the first K-Pop artist to perform at the 2025 Oscars. For this milestone moment, she dazzled in a Rahul Mishra couture ensemble, a black tonal velvet dress adorned with intricate embroidery and a side slit, from the designer's Spring Couture 2025 collection, The Pale Blue Dot.