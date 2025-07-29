Twitter
Jr NTR’s net worth: A peek into his Rs 500 crore fortune, luxury cars, investments and more

Beyond the screen, Jr NTR lives a luxurious lifestyle, from luxury cars and watches to owning a private jet and film studio; his lifestyle is as iconic as his film career.

Shivani Tiwari | Jul 29, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

1.Jr NTR lives in Rs 25 crore Hyderabad mansion

Jr NTR lives in Rs 25 crore Hyderabad mansion
1

Jr NTR lives in a lavish Jubilee Hills mansion worth Rs 25 crore. He owns a private jet valued at Rs 80 crore. His lifestyle reflects royalty, showcases success, taste, and luxury at its finest.

 

2.He owns India’s first Lamborghini Urus

He owns India’s first Lamborghini Urus
2

Jr NTR is the first Indian to own a Lamborghini Urus, worth Rs 5 crore. His garage also features a Range Rover worth Rs 2 crore, a Porsche worth Rs 1 crore, a Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 1 crore, and a BMW.

 

3.His watch collection worth crores

His watch collection worth crores
3

Known for his style, Jr NTR owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus 40 MM worth Rs 2.5 crore and a Richard Mille watch valued at Rs 4 crore. His luxury watch collection blends class with power. 

4.He has build Rs 500 crore net worth

He has build Rs 500 crore net worth
4

According to reports, Jr NTR’s net worth in 2025 reached approximately Rs 500 crore. Charging Rs 45–Rs 80 crore per film, he also owns NTR Arts, invests in a Shamshabad studio, and runs the Telugu Titans Kabaddi team. 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.He is set to make Bollywood debut with War 2

He is set to make Bollywood debut with War 2
5

Jr NTR is set to make his Bollywood debut with War 2, opposite Hrithik Roshan. The teaser dropped on his birthday, May 20, 2025. Fans are delighted as their favourite South star has entered Bollywood. 

 

Read More
