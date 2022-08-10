Jaw dropping deals on Flipkart big savings day sale

Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy F22 and other phones with best deals in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale
The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale ends today and the ecommerce platform is offering great deals on smartphones from popular brands like Apple, Redmi, Samsung and more. If you are planning to buy a new smartphone then this may be the right time to get one. To make your choice easier, we have compiled a list of smartphones with best deals in the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.
1. Apple iPhone 12
The Apple iPhone 12 is one of the fastest-selling iPhones Apple has ever made, and it comes with a wide range of features like the A14 Bionic chip with a next-generation neural engine that makes it super fast and smooth. 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for sharper blacks and better colour tone. It comes with a stronger display with a ceramic shield to keep the screen safe. Superior IP68 water resistance to keep your phone safe in the rain and pool. Mega 12+12MP camera on the back and 12MP selfie shooter on the front which works very well even in the dark.
2. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
An affordable smartphone built for all gamers, entertainment enthusiasts and workaholics. This smartphone comes with a 16.9cm FHD+ AMOLED display with a blazing 120Hz refresh rate to help you play longer and smoother with a powerful Qualcomm 732G snapdragon processor that can handle it all. It has a huge battery capacity of 5020 mAh, which filters the stress associated with keeping the charger with you on a small trek.