Jaw dropping deals on Flipkart big savings day sale

1/5

The Apple iPhone 12 is one of the fastest-selling iPhones Apple has ever made, and it comes with a wide range of features like the A14 Bionic chip with a next-generation neural engine that makes it super fast and smooth. 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display for sharper blacks and better colour tone. It comes with a stronger display with a ceramic shield to keep the screen safe. Superior IP68 water resistance to keep your phone safe in the rain and pool. Mega 12+12MP camera on the back and 12MP selfie shooter on the front which works very well even in the dark.