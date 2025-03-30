LIFESTYLE
Muskan Verma | Mar 30, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
1.Stuns in Rahul Mishra gown
Janhvi Kapoor made a jaw-dropping appearance at Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 in a stunning strapless black gown designed by Rahul Mishra.
2.Perfect blend of tradition and modernity
Her gown crafted from Bandhani fabric beautifully fused traditional Indian textile with contemporary haute couture.
3.Bold look
The thigh-high slit added the perfect bold touch to her figure-hugging ensemble, turning heads throughout her walk.
4.Subtle glam with a matte finish
Janhvi’s nude matte glam paired perfectly with the bold gown, allowing her natural beauty to shine.
5.Effortless and elegant
Her open tresses added a soft, feminine finish to her edgy and elegant runway look.