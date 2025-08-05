Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

India to place BIG order for powerful missile used during Op Sindoor against Pakistan, it is...

Cloudburst triggers flash flood in Uttarkashi village, 4 killed, horrific video surfaces, WATCH

Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2: 'I wanted to redeem myself after...'

CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exams Result 2025 released, check steps to download, direct link here

Meet Smriti Irani's husband Zubin Irani, who was previously married to BJP leader's best friend, know about their love story

'Picking and choosing games won't...': BCCI warns all-format players for selectively skipping matches

One year after Sheikh Hasina's ouster: Disillusioned Bangladesh bleeds as Muhammad Yunus disappoints, Islamists change country

Sunjay Kapur's death cause revealed, UK medical authorities say he died due to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'

Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India...'

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Saiyaara: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda-starrer is second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025 after...

Saiyaara becomes second Indian film to earn Rs 500 crore worldwide in 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals

Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025

From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Anklets are back in fashion, and this summer, celebrities like Janhvi Kapoor, Kim Kardashian, and others are proving that this timeless accessory is having a major style comeback with a twist.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 01:36 PM IST

1.Janhvi Kapoor's traditional twist for this trend

Janhvi Kapoor's traditional twist for this trend
1

Janhvi Kapoor added a stylish twist to her floral sari with a simple silver payal. Her look proves that traditional jewellery like anklets still fits in today’s modern fashion.

 

Advertisement

2.Gigi Hadid's beachy style

Gigi Hadid's beachy style
2

Gigi Hadid rocked a cool beachy look by wearing stacked pearl anklets with rubber flip-flops. Her style was fun and relaxed, but still runway-ready. 

 

3.Kim Kardashian's bold statement

Kim Kardashian's bold statement
3

Kim Kardashian made headlines with a bold fashion moment at a courtroom visit. She wore a black peplum gown and paired it with a sparkling diamond anklet. 

 

4.Sydney Sweeney's sporty look

Sydney Sweeney's sporty look
4

Sydney Sweeney twisted her casual outfit by pairing sneakers with a shell anklet. The shell design added a fun, playful touch that made her outfit stand out, even on a casual day at work.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Hailey Bieber's casual chic look

Hailey Bieber's casual chic look
5

Hailey Bieber kept her style cool and low-key. She wore a thin anklet with black heels, capris, and a layered trench. Her outfit was simple yet fashionable, showing that anklets can add just the right amount of shine to a casual look. 

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 18’s Eisha Singh shares disturbing crying video with blood on her face, leaves fans shocked
Bigg Boss 18’s Eisha Singh shares disturbing crying video with blood on her face
Army officer booked for attacking SpiceJet staff at Srinagar over excess cabin baggage, leaving one with spinal fracture
Army officer booked for attacking SpiceJet staff at Srinagar over excess...
Will India remain defiant to Donald Trump's pressure on Russian oil? Has PM Modi emphasised 'swadeshi' to snub US?
Will India remain defiant to Trump's pressure on Russian oil? Has PM Modi...?
Rishabh Pant shares emotional message after India's historic win against England series, says 'a tour that asked...'
Rishabh Pant shares emotional message after India's historic win against England
IND vs ENG 5th Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals Rohit Sharma's powerful two-word message after Oval century
Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals Rohit Sharma's powerful two-word message after Oval ton
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for post-workout meals
Know what Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan's trainers recommend for
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025
Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: How celebrities are bringing back anklet trend 
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military service in 2025
From Lee Do-hyun to EXO’s Sehun, South Korean stars returning from military serv
Russia's deadly drone Geran-3 poses threat to Ukrainian air defense, has up to 1500km range with max speed of...
Russia's Geran-3 drone threatens Ukraine with 1500km range with max speed of...
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featured in Hollywood
From Mundian Tu Bach Ke to Jimmy Jimmy: 5 unforgettable Indian tracks that featu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE