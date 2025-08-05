Janhvi Kapoor to Kim Kardashian: Here's how celebrities are bringing back anklet trend in 2025

Trump's issues new tariff threat, says, 'Will raise tariffs on India very substantially over...'
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 05, 2025, 01:36 PM IST
1.Janhvi Kapoor's traditional twist for this trend
Janhvi Kapoor added a stylish twist to her floral sari with a simple silver payal. Her look proves that traditional jewellery like anklets still fits in today’s modern fashion.
2.Gigi Hadid's beachy style
Gigi Hadid rocked a cool beachy look by wearing stacked pearl anklets with rubber flip-flops. Her style was fun and relaxed, but still runway-ready.
3.Kim Kardashian's bold statement
Kim Kardashian made headlines with a bold fashion moment at a courtroom visit. She wore a black peplum gown and paired it with a sparkling diamond anklet.
4.Sydney Sweeney's sporty look
Sydney Sweeney twisted her casual outfit by pairing sneakers with a shell anklet. The shell design added a fun, playful touch that made her outfit stand out, even on a casual day at work.
5.Hailey Bieber's casual chic look
Hailey Bieber kept her style cool and low-key. She wore a thin anklet with black heels, capris, and a layered trench. Her outfit was simple yet fashionable, showing that anklets can add just the right amount of shine to a casual look.