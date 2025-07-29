Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Kumar and more unforgettable celebrity showstopper moments from fashion event

Elon Musk's Tesla set to open another flagship showroom in this Indian city, not Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Jul 29, 2025, 04:54 PM IST
1.Arjun Rampal
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal made an unforgettable appearance as he walked for the late designer Rahul Bal. Wearing a sleek ethnic ensemble, Rampal paid tribute with grace and poise, turning his runway moment into a heartfelt homage.
2.Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi Kapoor lit up the runway in a pastel shimmery lehenga as she turned showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy. Her look combined traditional charm with modern grace, making her one of the standout celebrities at Couture Week 2025.
3.Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar brought elegance and power to the ramp as she walked for veteran designer Ritu Kumar. Draped in rich fabrics with intricate detailing, Bhumi channelled a royal aura.
4.Akshay Kumar
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar returned to the runway after years, walking confidently for Falguni Shane Peacock. Sporting a contemporary fusion outfit, he blended classic structure with modern edge.
5.Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria looked breathtaking in a delicately embellished outfit by Roseroom, designed by Isha Jajodia. With soft waves and minimal makeup, Tara's look was both dreamy and dramatic.