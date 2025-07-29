Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Janhvi Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Kumar and more unforgettable celebrity showstopper moments from fashion event

India Couture Week 2025 has set the runway on fire in Delhi with stunning celebrity appearances and breathtaking designs. Here’s a look at some of the most talked-about appearances.

Shivani Tiwari | Jul 29, 2025, 04:54 PM IST

1.Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal
1

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal made an unforgettable appearance as he walked for the late designer Rahul Bal. Wearing a sleek ethnic ensemble, Rampal paid tribute with grace and poise, turning his runway moment into a heartfelt homage. 

 

2.Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor
2

Janhvi Kapoor lit up the runway in a pastel shimmery lehenga as she turned showstopper for designer Jayanti Reddy. Her look combined traditional charm with modern grace, making her one of the standout celebrities at Couture Week 2025.

 

3.Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar
3

Bhumi Pednekar brought elegance and power to the ramp as she walked for veteran designer Ritu Kumar. Draped in rich fabrics with intricate detailing, Bhumi channelled a royal aura.

 

4.Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar
4

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar returned to the runway after years, walking confidently for Falguni Shane Peacock. Sporting a contemporary fusion outfit, he blended classic structure with modern edge.

 

5.Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria
5

Tara Sutaria looked breathtaking in a delicately embellished outfit by Roseroom, designed by Isha Jajodia. With soft waves and minimal makeup, Tara's look was both dreamy and dramatic.

 

