Janhvi Kapoor’s saree fashion steals the show ahead of Param Sundari release

LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Aug 14, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
1.Janhvi Kapoor’s promotional looks
As Param Sundari gears up for release, Janhvi Kapoor is turning heads with her elegant promotional wardrobe. Each appearance is a masterclass in traditional Indian fashion.
2.The regal gold Manish Malhotra saree
Janhvi wore a luxurious gold saree by Manish Malhotra, featuring intricate embroidery and shimmering beadwork. She paired it with an ornate choker, jhumka earrings, and a delicate nose ring.
3.Floral georgette saree
Janhvi wore a floral georgette saree by Manish Malhotra, featuring delicate floral art print and a breezy drape. She accessorised minimally, letting the saree shine, and added softness with her waves.
4.Pretty in pink Torani saree
Janhvi wore a delicately embellished pink saree by Torani, featuring small motifs and floral designs. She paired it with a modern bralette blouse, minimal jewellery, and fresh makeup for a stylish look.
5.Movie Param Sundari
Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota, is a romantic comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, showcasing a North Indian and South Indian's love story, set to release on August 29, 2025.