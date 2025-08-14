Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Janhvi Kapoor’s saree fashion steals the show ahead of Param Sundari release

Janhvi Kapoor, the 28-year-old actress, is captivating fans with one stunning saree look during her upcoming film Param Sundari promotions.

Shivani Tiwari | Aug 14, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

1.Janhvi Kapoor’s promotional looks

Janhvi Kapoor’s promotional looks
1

As Param Sundari gears up for release, Janhvi Kapoor is turning heads with her elegant promotional wardrobe. Each appearance is a masterclass in traditional Indian fashion. 

 

2.The regal gold Manish Malhotra saree

The regal gold Manish Malhotra saree
2

Janhvi wore a luxurious gold saree by Manish Malhotra, featuring intricate embroidery and shimmering beadwork. She paired it with an ornate choker, jhumka earrings, and a delicate nose ring.

 

 

3.Floral georgette saree

Floral georgette saree
3

Janhvi wore a floral georgette saree by Manish Malhotra, featuring delicate floral art print and a breezy drape. She accessorised minimally, letting the saree shine, and added softness with her waves.

 

 

4.Pretty in pink Torani saree

Pretty in pink Torani saree
4

Janhvi wore a delicately embellished pink saree by Torani, featuring small motifs and floral designs. She paired it with a modern bralette blouse, minimal jewellery, and fresh makeup for a stylish look.

 

 

5.Movie Param Sundari

Movie Param Sundari
5

Param Sundari, directed by Tushar Jalota, is a romantic comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, showcasing a North Indian and South Indian's love story, set to release on August 29, 2025.

 

 

