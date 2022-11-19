Janhvi kapoor raises the glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits

Here are Janhvi Kapoor's 5 best outfits that she absolutely nailed it.
Janhvi Kapoor has emerged as one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The diva has already been ruling the million hearts of people with her talent. We cannot deny the fact that she is undoubtedly the girl next door. Her fans always receive appreciation for her amazing fashion choices. Be it a saree, gown, or dress Janhvi knows how to carry each outfit with grace.
1. Saree
Janhvi Kapoor looks alluring in a white georgette saree with a silver embroidered pattern and heavily embellished tube bralette.
2. Lehenga
Janhvi Kapoor looks magnificent in a green sheer embroidered and sultry blouse mermaid lehenga
3. Mini dress
Janhvi Kapoor looks dead drop and all chocolaty in a chocolate-coloured mini-bodycon dress.
4. Gown
Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty reflecting in this bodycon silver mirror work gown.
5. Long dress
Janhvi Kapoor looks all breezy and refreshing in a mint green ruffle long dress.