Janhvi kapoor raises the glam quotient as she dazzles in these 5 outfits

Here are Janhvi Kapoor's 5 best outfits that she absolutely nailed it.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 19, 2022, 10:56 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor has emerged as one of the biggest names in Bollywood. The diva has already been ruling the million hearts of people with her talent. We cannot deny the fact that she is undoubtedly the girl next door. Her fans always receive appreciation for her amazing fashion choices. Be it a saree, gown, or dress Janhvi knows how to carry each outfit with grace.

 

1. Saree

Saree
1/5

Janhvi Kapoor looks alluring in a white georgette saree with a silver embroidered pattern and heavily embellished tube bralette.

2. Lehenga

Lehenga
2/5

Janhvi Kapoor looks magnificent in a green sheer embroidered and sultry blouse mermaid lehenga

3. Mini dress

Mini dress
3/5

Janhvi Kapoor looks dead drop and all chocolaty in a chocolate-coloured mini-bodycon dress.

4. Gown

Gown
4/5

Janhvi Kapoor’s beauty reflecting in this bodycon silver mirror work gown. 

5. Long dress

Long dress
5/5

Janhvi Kapoor looks all breezy and refreshing in a mint green ruffle long dress.

