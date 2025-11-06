Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in custom Jigyam lehenga, carries Rs 2.86 lakh silver purse at friend’s mehendi

'Apko kya pasand hai...': PM Modi's sweet gesture toward injured Pratika Rawal wins hearts online - Watch
LIFESTYLE
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 06, 2025, 08:44 PM IST
1.Janhvi Kapoor recent looks for friend’s mehendi ceremony
Janhvi Kapoor continues to prove why she’s considered one of Bollywood’s most stylish stars. Her recent appearance at a close friend’s mehendi ceremony was yet another example of her ability to blend traditional fashion with modern glamour. She dressed in a stunning custom lehenga from designer label Jigyam’s ‘Rang’ couture collection.
2.Her lehenga features
This lehenga featured a mix of blue, magenta, and intricate embroidery, paying tribute to India’s rich craftsmanship. With mirror work, thread detailing, and geometric patterns inspired by traditional textiles, the ensemble struck the perfect balance between festive grandeur and refined artistry. The embellished blue blouse, paired with a lehenga skirt and a contrasting pink dupatta, created a visual feast of colour and texture.
3.A masterclass in styling
While her outfit was breathtaking, what truly completed Janhvi’s look were her thoughtfully chosen accessories. She carried an exquisite Agira Silver Box Purse by Motifs by Surabhi Didwania, priced at a remarkable Rs 2,86,300.
4.Accessories for the look
Janhvi further elevated her traditional look with antique silver and gemstone jewellery, including a bold statement choker, long dangling earrings, and layered necklaces.
5.Makeup that enhanced natural radiance
For makeup, Janhvi kept things soft and glowing. A muted rose lip colour added just the right amount of warmth, while a tiny maroon bindi tied the entire look together.
6.Hair fit for a modern princess
Janhvi styled her hair in a sleek middle-parted braid, adorned with metallic and traditional embellishments.