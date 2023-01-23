Search icon
Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS

Have a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's recent pictures in a printed saree and embroidered blouse.

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jan 23, 2023, 06:41 PM IST

Jacqueline keeps sharing her stunning pictures on social media. Her style makes everyone crazy. Even in the latest post, the actress is looking amazing in Indian wear.

1. Sri Lankan beauty

Sri Lankan beauty
1/5

Bollywood's bold actress Jacqueline Fernandes dominates social media with her style. Fans do a lot of likes and comments on each of his posts on Instagram. Sri Lankan beauty i.e. actress Jacqueline looks bold on most occasions.

2. Desi look

Desi look
2/5

Talking about her recent look, the actress has shared new photos in a saree. In which she is looking very beautiful. Whether it is a bold look or a desi look, Jacqueline manages to attract the attention of fans with her style.

3. Jacqueline looks stunning

Jacqueline looks stunning
3/5

Jacqueline keeps sharing her stunning pictures on social media. His style makes everyone crazy. Even in the latest post, the actress is looking amazing in Indian wear. Be it a saree or lehenga, Jacqueline looks gorgeous in every look.

4. Saree

Saree
4/5

If you are planning to go to a function, then you can take inspiration from the looks of actress Jacqueline Fernandes. Style the saree in this way only you will shine in the function. Everyone's eyes will stop on you.

5. Jacqueline Fernandez photos

Jacqueline Fernandez photos
5/5

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared photos in a very beautiful saree. Fans are convinced after seeing every look. If you prepare yourself like this, you will steal the limelight from everyone.

Men marrying girls below 14 to be booked under POCSO Act: Assam CM
