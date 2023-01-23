Jacqueline Fernandez shows how to dazzle in printed saree and embroidered blouse; see PICS

Have a look at Jacqueline Fernandez's recent pictures in a printed saree and embroidered blouse.
Jacqueline keeps sharing her stunning pictures on social media. Her style makes everyone crazy. Even in the latest post, the actress is looking amazing in Indian wear.
1. Sri Lankan beauty
Bollywood's bold actress Jacqueline Fernandes dominates social media with her style. Fans do a lot of likes and comments on each of his posts on Instagram. Sri Lankan beauty i.e. actress Jacqueline looks bold on most occasions.
2. Desi look
Talking about her recent look, the actress has shared new photos in a saree. In which she is looking very beautiful. Whether it is a bold look or a desi look, Jacqueline manages to attract the attention of fans with her style.
3. Jacqueline looks stunning
4. Saree
If you are planning to go to a function, then you can take inspiration from the looks of actress Jacqueline Fernandes. Style the saree in this way only you will shine in the function. Everyone's eyes will stop on you.
5. Jacqueline Fernandez photos
Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has shared photos in a very beautiful saree. Fans are convinced after seeing every look. If you prepare yourself like this, you will steal the limelight from everyone.