Isha Ambani turns heads in rare 1996 Karl Lagerfeld Chanel Couture gold look; see viral pics

LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | May 18, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
1.Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani makes a powerful fashion statement in a rare archival Chanel Haute Couture gold pantsuit. The richly embroidered ensemble gives a regal, 'modern maharani' vibe, combining vintage European couture with a bold, contemporary silhouette that instantly stands out.
2.Where she wore it:
She was seen in this striking look during a high-profile luxury fashion appearance. The outfit, sourced from vintage curator Tab Vintage, highlights one of Chanel’s most iconic archival creations, bringing runway history into a modern spotlight.
3.Jewellery and accessories:
Isha kept her styling minimal and refined to let the outfit shine. She carried a small black Chanel velvet mini bag and paired the look with subtle styling choices, avoiding heavy jewellery. The focus remained on the intricate gold craftsmanship of the outfit itself.
4.Karl Lagerfeld era - chanel couture details:
The ensemble is from Chanel Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 1996, designed under Karl Lagerfeld. It features signature Lesage quilting, detailed gold embroidery, and the iconic Gripoix belt. The structured tailoring and rich texture reflect Chanel’s 90s couture revival era, known for its dramatic elegance and luxurious craftsmanship.
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5.Final fashion statement:
Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, the look blends archival fashion with modern styling sensibilities. Soft hair, glowing makeup, and minimal accessories allow the couture to dominate. The outfit represents 'thoughtful maximalism', a mix of heritage, craftsmanship and modern luxury, positioning Isha Ambani as a global style icon who redefines contemporary royal dressing.