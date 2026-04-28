Isha Ambani's Beauty Secret: Nita Ambani's daughter reveals her 'no face wash, no SPF' skincare routine; check details

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LIFESTYLE
Anshika Pandey | Apr 28, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
1.Isha Ambani’s minimal beauty philosophy:
Isha Ambani is known for her glowing skin and simple approach to beauty. Despite being in the public eye, she prefers a natural look and often appears with little to no makeup. Her skincare philosophy focuses on keeping things extremely minimal.
2.'No skincare routine' claim:
In a past interview, Isha revealed that she does not follow any skincare routine. She said she uses no face wash, moisturiser, or SPF, stating, 'I do nothing to my skin.' Her statement surprised many, especially in an industry driven by complex beauty routines.
3.Embracing natural beauty:
Isha believes in letting her skin be as natural as possible. Instead of relying on products, she focuses on simplicity and confidence. Her approach stands out in a world where skincare routines are often elaborate and heavily marketed.
4.Science vs her routine:
While Isha’s routine is minimal, dermatology experts generally recommend moisturiser and sunscreen for skin health. Reports from institutions such as Harvard Health and Johns Hopkins Medicine highlight the importance of hydration and sun protection in preventing skin ageing and damage.
Also read: Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh’s exit: ‘Nothing can be taken for granted’
5.Public image and lifestyle:
Daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Isha is admired for her fashion sense and elegance. Married to Anand Piramal, she continues to balance a high-profile lifestyle with her signature natural, minimalist beauty approach.