Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal made a fashionable presence for Sid-Kiara's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Parimal were all dressed up and looked stunning at the Jaisalmer airport for Kiara-Sid's wedding, have a look at the pictures.
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Parimal were spotted at Jaisalmer airport to attend the wedding of Bollywood couple Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.
The couple was all dressed up and looked stunning at the airport, have a look at the pictures.
1. Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani was spotted at the airport in a very traditional look and posed for the paparazzi with a smile.
2. Isha Ambani's outfit
Isha Ambani wore a white shimmer outfit in which she was looking amazingly gorgeous.
3. Isha Ambani attended Kiara-Sid's wedding
Isha made a grand entry in a luxury car for her best friend's wedding.
4. Anand Primal
Isha was accompanied by her husband Anand Piramal, who wore a black suit.