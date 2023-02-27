Search icon
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal live in a swanky, sea-facing bungalow 'Gulita', which is one of the most expensive homes in India. Let's take a look at inside photos of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal's luxurious abode.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 27, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

The entire Ambani family gathered at Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal’s special welcome party on Sunday (February 26).

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, his wife Nita Ambani, son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta and their kid reached the venue together, while Anant Ambani’s fiancé Radhika Merchant arrived a bit later.

Mukesh Ambani sported a dark blue kurta, while Nita Ambani opted for a printed blue lehenga. Akash Ambani wore  pista green outfit whereas his wife Shloka chose a yellow ensemble.

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal live in a swanky, sea-facing bungalow ‘Gulita’, which is one of the most expensive homes in India. Let’s take a look at inside photos of Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s luxurious abode.

1. Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal home price

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal home price
1/4

According to reports, the property was bought by Anand Piramal's parents for USD 61.2 million in 2012. Before the Piramals, the property belonged to Hindustan Unilever.

2. Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal house: Facilities

Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal house: Facilities
2/4

According to reports, the bungalow has three basements and it has a large lawn, and a swimming pool.

3. Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal house: Living room

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal house: Living room
3/4

The living room has several attractive sofa sets and unique side tables. The walls of the living room are adorned by beautiful paintings. 

4. Isha Ambani-Anand Pirama house infrastructure and other details

Isha Ambani-Anand Pirama house infrastructure and other details
4/4

Gulita is spread over five floors and it has a glass façade. According to reports, a London-based engineering firm was hired to remodel the luxurious property. Gulita has stunning chandeliers, high ceilings and many royal things.

