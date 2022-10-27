Search icon
Irritated with period cramps? Check these 5 foods to ease out period pain

List of 5 foods you should eat to stop your cramps.

  Oct 27, 2022

Period pain can be very irritating. The mix of cramps, bloating, and mood swings can make you want to eat an entire bowl of chocolate ice cream, but sadly it won't help you much.

You can change your diet to include some foods that truly help in easing your pain.

Here are some foods you should eat to stop your cramps:

1. Chamomile tea

Delicious, caffeine-free, and effective at easing muscle spasms is chamomile tea. According to a trusted nutrition specialist, it can also help you relax.

2. Dark chocolate

According to a nutritionist, dark chocolate provides magnesium and fibre. For optimal results, pick a chocolate with a cocoa level of 85% or higher. It helps reduce period cramps.

3. Ginger

When you're feeling unwell, ginger can ease your stomach. Nutrition experts claim that it's beneficial for treating gas and bloating as well.

4. Peanut butter

Not only is peanut butter the greatest companion for dark chocolate, but peanuts are also an excellent source of magnesium, which supports your brain's ability to control serotonin. Unsalted or low-salt peanut butters and spreads may help you avoid bloating, while saltier, processed varieties may have the opposite effect.

5. Oats

Whether you eat them as oatmeal, in cookies, or in a batch of homemade granola, oats are tasty and nourishing.

They are a fantastic source of zinc and magnesium in addition to being high in fibre, which makes you feel fuller for longer after eating. By relaxing blood arteries and regulating serotonin, a brain chemical linked to mental health, magnesium can ease cramps.

