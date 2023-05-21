IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Planning a trip to Ooty in summer..? But IRCTC Tourism has brought a new offer for you. Providing super package Ooty. Details of prices along with departure dates are mentioned.
Summer is here...! But many people are busy planning to see new places. Some people want to go on spiritual journeys... while others search for places of rest. But IRCTC Tourism is making various packages available for you. Recently IRCTC announced a tour package to see many places in Tamil Nadu like Ooty, Coonoor will be covered in this tour.
This is a 4 nights, 5 days tour package. Along with Ooty, you can see tourist places in Coonoor. This tour is currently available, looking at the schedule...
1. IRCTC package
This package of IRCTC is for 4 nights and 5 days. Ooty has many natural sights to visit. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India.
2. IRCTC package
IRCTC provides tour packages for passengers. Under which IRCTC travels to religious places, hill stations and different places. Under this, IRCTC is inviting passengers for a tour from Chennai to Ooty.
3. Ooty's beauty
Ooty is also known as Udhagamandalam. There are more than one natural scenery to visit here. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. It is located in Nilgiri district. Nilgiri means blue mountain where people go for picnics.
4. 4 nights and 5 days trips
Here the mountain train travel is the center of attraction for tourists. This IRCTC package is for 4 nights and 5 days. The name of this package is Ooty to Mudumalai. On the first day, Nilgiri Express (12671) will leave Chennai Central Railway Station at 9.05 pm with passengers.
5. Ooty by road
This train will reach Mettupalayam railway station at 06.15 am. From here you will check in at the hotel in Ooty by road route. Doddabetta Peak, Tea Museum, Ooty Lake, Botanical Garden will be visited from here. After this, the passengers will stay at the hotel for the night.
6. Camps and travel insurance
Along with this, the next day, the elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, jungle ride will be back at Ooty Hotel. According to the package of IRCTC, Mudumalai Safari will be charged by the passenger himself. Under this package of IRCTC, travel insurance is providing many facilities ranging from two night stay in Ooty.
7. Complete guidelines in IRCTC website
IRCTC has put all the information related to this package on its website. The starting booking of this package will be from 7900 rupees. IRCTC has issued separate numbers and email IDs for booking passengers from Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, Secunderabad. Apart from this, guidelines have also been given regarding this package and travel.