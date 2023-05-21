Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details

Planning a trip to Ooty in summer..? But IRCTC Tourism has brought a new offer for you. Providing super package Ooty. Details of prices along with departure dates are mentioned.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 20, 2023, 11:49 PM IST

Summer is here...! But many people are busy planning to see new places. Some people want to go on spiritual journeys... while others search for places of rest. But IRCTC Tourism is making various packages available for you. Recently IRCTC announced a tour package to see many places in Tamil Nadu like Ooty, Coonoor will be covered in this tour.

This is a 4 nights, 5 days tour package. Along with Ooty, you can see tourist places in Coonoor. This tour is currently available, looking at the schedule...

1. IRCTC package

IRCTC package
1/7

This package of IRCTC is for 4 nights and 5 days. Ooty has many natural sights to visit. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India.

2. IRCTC package

IRCTC package
2/7

IRCTC provides tour packages for passengers. Under which IRCTC travels to religious places, hill stations and different places. Under this, IRCTC is inviting passengers for a tour from Chennai to Ooty.

3. Ooty's beauty

Ooty's beauty
3/7

Ooty is also known as Udhagamandalam. There are more than one natural scenery to visit here. It is one of the most popular tourist destinations in India. It is located in Nilgiri district. Nilgiri means blue mountain where people go for picnics.

4. 4 nights and 5 days trips

4 nights and 5 days trips
4/7

Here the mountain train travel is the center of attraction for tourists. This IRCTC package is for 4 nights and 5 days. The name of this package is Ooty to Mudumalai. On the first day, Nilgiri Express (12671) will leave Chennai Central Railway Station at 9.05 pm with passengers.

5. Ooty by road

Ooty by road
5/7

This train will reach Mettupalayam railway station at 06.15 am. From here you will check in at the hotel in Ooty by road route. Doddabetta Peak, Tea Museum, Ooty Lake, Botanical Garden will be visited from here. After this, the passengers will stay at the hotel for the night.

6. Camps and travel insurance

Camps and travel insurance
6/7

Along with this, the next day, the elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, jungle ride will be back at Ooty Hotel. According to the package of IRCTC, Mudumalai Safari will be charged by the passenger himself. Under this package of IRCTC, travel insurance is providing many facilities ranging from two night stay in Ooty.

7. Complete guidelines in IRCTC website

Complete guidelines in IRCTC website
7/7

IRCTC has put all the information related to this package on its website. The starting booking of this package will be from 7900 rupees. IRCTC has issued separate numbers and email IDs for booking passengers from Chennai, Bangalore, Kochi, Secunderabad. Apart from this, guidelines have also been given regarding this package and travel.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Planning girls' trip this summer? Check out 5 affordable foreign destinations from India
Divyanka Tripathi's highs and lows: From selling toothpaste boxes to $5 million net worth
Meet IAS Topper Pari Bishnoi who cleared UPSC in 3rd attempt, her journey in pics
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HPBOSE Class 12 Term 2 Result 2023 DECLARED at hpbose.org: Direct link to check Himachal Pradesh Board result
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.