IRCTC Bharat Darshan Train Tour Packages 2023: From Vaishno Devi to Kerala, check duration, total cost, destinations

IRCTC has launched several holiday packages to Andaman, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Vaishno Devi, among others so that families and friends can find a cost-effective way to travel and make special memories.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 23, 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Many schools are done with exams and students are soon going to get in the mood for a vacation with their friends or family. Keeping this in mind, IRCTC has launched several holiday packages to Andaman, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Vaishno Devi, among others so that families and friends can find a cost-effective way to travel and make special memories. 

Here is a detailed view of the IRCTC tour packages with their duration, total cost, origin, and destination details. 

1. IRCTC Mata Vaishnodevi Tour Package

IRCTC Mata Vaishnodevi Tour Package
The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a Mata Vaishnodevi Tour Package for a duration of 3 nights/4 days. The total cost is Rs 6,795. 

Date of Journey: March 27, 2023
Origin: Delhi 
Destination: Jammu/Katra. 

2. IRCTC Kerala Holiday Package with Houseboat Stay

IRCTC Kerala Holiday Package with Houseboat Stay
The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a Kerala Holiday Package with Houseboat Stay for a duration of 5 nights/6 days. The total cost is Rs 19,475. 

Date of Journey: March 27, 2023
Origin: Kochi 
Destination: Alleppey/Kochi/Kumarakom/Munnar/Thekkady

3. IRCTC Kanyakumari-Rameshwaram-Madurai Holiday Package

IRCTC Kanyakumari-Rameshwaram-Madurai Holiday Package
The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a Kanyakumari-Rameshwaram-Madurai Holiday Package for a duration of 2 nights/3 days. The total cost is 7,226. 

Date of Journey: March 27, 2023
Origin: Kanyakumari
Destination: Kanyakumari/Rameshwaram JN/Madurai

4. IRCTC Jodhpur-Jaisalmer-Bikaner-Jodhpur Tour

IRCTC Jodhpur-Jaisalmer-Bikaner-Jodhpur Tour
The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched a Jodhpur-Jaisalmer-Bikaner-Jodhpur Tour for a duration of 3 nights/4 days. The total cost is Rs 9,160.

Date of Journey: March 27, 2023
Origin: Jodhpur
Destination: Bikaner/Jodhpur 

5. IRCTC Exotic Andaman Holidays

IRCTC Exotic Andaman Holidays
The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has launched an Exotic Andaman Holidays package for a duration of 4 nights/5 days. The total cost is Rs 16,600. 

Date of Journey: March 27, 2023
Origin: Port Blair
Destination: Havelock/Port Blair

