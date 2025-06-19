3 . What is the theme of the International Day of Yoga 2025?

The 2025 International Yoga Day theme is 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.' This year marks the 11th anniversary with 10 signature events, including 'Yoga Sangam', featuring mass yoga demos at 1,00,000 locations in India. Other events include Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Park, and more, promoting yoga's benefits globally.