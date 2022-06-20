Search icon
International Yoga Day 2022: Five easy poses for beginners

The International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21.

  Jun 20, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

As International yoga day is just 24 hrs away. People across the globe gather at places to put a foot toward a life of healthy life choices. It is a perfect opportunity to start a healthier life not only physically but also mentally. 

If you are new at practising yoga or willing to start a life of medidation and exercise to keep up with physical and mental fitness, here are five very easy yoga poses to help you:

1. Balasana

Also known as child's pose is a kneeling asana in modern yoga as an exercise. It stretches the spine, thighs, hips, and ankles and helps to reduce anxiety and fatigue. 

2. Urdhva Mukha Shvanasana

It is a back-bending asana and is commonly used as a part of the widely performed Surya Namaskar. 

3. Parighasana

Parighasana is a kneeling yoga pose, also known as the Gate pose. This pose helps to stretch adductor muscles, calves and hamstrings.
Gate pose stretches intercostal muscles between ribs, opens your shoulders and chest; and also stretches muscles in the torso.

4. Padmasana

Padmasana also known as the lotus position is a cross-legged sitting meditation pose. 
Practising Padmasana has many benefits including opening up the hips, stretching ankles and knees, increasing awareness and attentiveness, calming the mind, etc.

5. Vajrasana

It is a kneeling asana in hatha yoga. Other names for Vajrasana are Thunderbolt Pose or Diamond Pose. The Diamond pose helps to calm and stabilise the mind, cures digestive acidity and gas formation, stretches thigh muscles, and relieves knee pain and others. 

