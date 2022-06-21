Search icon
International Yoga Day 2022: Asanas to help you deal with anxiety

Take a look to some yoga poses that can help you lessen anxiety.

  • Jun 20, 2022, 11:50 PM IST

Anxiety management requires ongoing effort. You never know what will set you off, and having to deal with it is the hardest part. People are perplexed as to how to handle it and minimise it. Yoga is one activity that may help you manage your breathing and relax while experiencing an anxiety or panic attack. 

(All photos: Freepik)

1. Butterly Pose

Butterly Pose
1/6

Try Butterly Pose if you're searching for a simple position that will help you feel more anchored when you're feeling anxious. You can release stress by maintaining a straight spine.

2. Anulom Vilom

Anulom Vilom
2/6

Your patience, focus, and control all improve thanks to Anulom Vilom. Stress and anxiety will also be relieved.

3. Legs-Up-The-Wall

Legs-Up-The-Wall
3/6

There aren't many poses as effective as the Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose when you need to settle a busy mind.

4. Child’s Pose

Child’s Pose
4/6

If your anxiety is affecting your ability to sleep, the Child's Pose offers a sense of serenity and security. 

5. Seated Forward Bend

Seated Forward Bend
5/6

We are aware that yoga's attentive movements have a lot of benefits for your mental health. The seated forward bend is said to be especially effective.

6. Camel Pose

Camel Pose
6/6

Camel Pose is a potent stance for people doing yoga for back discomfort, but it's also praised for helping people deal with their emotions.

