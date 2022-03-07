International Women’s Day 2022: Here’s how you can celebrate the special day

Take a look at some of the fun ways to celebrate International Women's Day in 2022.
The special day of commemorating women, International Women's Day 2022, has arrived. Every year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed to promote gender equality and to encourage people to work together to create a more equal society. This year's theme, according to the United Nations, is ‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.'
1. Shopping
Plan a fun shopping date with your girlfriends and go shopping — window shop, dress up as your friend's fashion designer, switch up your wardrobe and more.
2. Host a dinner
Dress up, prepare all your favourites, and gather around the dinner table with your girlfriends to talk, share stories, laugh, and travel down memory lane.
3. Video Call
If you're travelling for work or the covid regulations prevent your female gang from physically gathering in one spot, don't worry, we've got you covered. Get a glass of wine or your favourite juice and call your buddies over Zoom to wrap up the day's work quickly. Spend the day talking or reminiscing about the good times you had together in the past.
4. Pamper session
Take a day off work, visit a spa, treat yourself to a luxurious supper or a manicure - do whatever it takes to make you feel more special.
5. Movie Night
Plan a movie night at home, get matching pillows and jammies, and run a movie marathon with your best buddies. Watch the women-led flicks back-to-back on International Women's Day.