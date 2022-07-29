International Friendship Day 2022: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share with your best friends

International Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated to honour the beautiful bond of friendship. Celebrate the day by sharing these WhatsApp wishes.

International Friendship Day is commemorated on July 30 every year. Many countries, including Bangladesh, Malaysia, India and the United Arab Emirates and the United States celebrate Friendship Day on every first Sunday in the month of August.

The day has been marked to commemorate the journey of friendship. While it isn’t a national holiday, people across the globe meet their friends to celebrate the time they have spent together to build a beautiful bond.

If you are also planning to celebrate the day with your pals, take note of these WhatsApp quotes, wishes and messages that will make their day extra special.