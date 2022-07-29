International Friendship Day 2022: WhatsApp messages, wishes, quotes to share with your best friends

International Friendship Day 2022 will be celebrated to honour the beautiful bond of friendship. Celebrate the day by sharing these WhatsApp wishes.
International Friendship Day is commemorated on July 30 every year. Many countries, including Bangladesh, Malaysia, India and the United Arab Emirates and the United States celebrate Friendship Day on every first Sunday in the month of August.
The day has been marked to commemorate the journey of friendship. While it isn’t a national holiday, people across the globe meet their friends to celebrate the time they have spent together to build a beautiful bond.
If you are also planning to celebrate the day with your pals, take note of these WhatsApp quotes, wishes and messages that will make their day extra special.
1. International Friendship Day 2022 Messages
- Some friends are like Tom and Jerry. They tease, knock down, and irritate each other, but they can’t live without each other!
- There may not be something between us to remember forever but there is something that will make sure that we don’t forget each other – “our friendship”.
- Happy Friendship Day 2022! You’ve always supported me through thick and thin. Cheers to our friendship!
- Leo Buscaglia rightly said. “A single rose can be my garden…a single friend, my world.” I’m so glad that I found that kind of person. Thank you for you, friend.
- When I was a child, I used to pray to God to give me the most special friend in this world. Today, when I look at you, I know that my prayers have been answered well… Happy Friendship Day.
2. International Friendship Day 2022 Quotes
- Friendship is the hardest to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learnt the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learnt anything. — Muhammad Ali
- Each friend represents a world in us, a world possibly not born until they arrive, and it is only by this meeting that a new world is born. — Anais Nin
-For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone — Audrey Hepburn
-The glory of friendship is not the outstretched hand, not the kindly smile, nor the joy of companionship; it is the spiritual inspiration that comes to one when you discover that someone else believes in you and is willing to trust you with a friendship. - Ralph Waldo Emerson
-There are times in our life when we realize how blessed we are from the friendships we have formed over the years, graduations and retirements often remind us of this. - Kate Summers
3. International Friendship Day 2022 Wishes
- I won’t promise to be your friend forever, because I won’t live that long. But let me be your friend as long as I live.
- You are one of the blessings I got in life. I’m grateful to God for our friendship. Happy Friendship Day, bestie!
- Hey, bestie! Happy Friendship Day! You are one of the kindest, funniest, and most helpful one I’ve ever met. Let’s stick to each other forever.
- Dearest friend, I love you the most because you are always there to join me in the most stupid things in life…. Happy Friendship Day to you, my friend!
- Wishing you a happy friendship day, my dear friend. May God strengthen our bond and fill our lives with happy memories.
- Happy Friendship Day, buddy! You are someone I can count on in every step of my life. May our beautiful friendship continue to grow!