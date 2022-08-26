International Dog Day 2022: Here are 5 famous dog breeds and their facts

Although all breeds of dogs are equally good at their own abilities, here are five famous dog breeds and their facts.
Since dogs are the most devoted and caring companions one could hope for, every dog lover needs at least one "furry friend" in their lives. Every year on August 26, people around the world observe International Dog Day to honour dogs and their unconditional affection.
The purpose of the day is to promote dog adoption and improve the lives of adopted dogs. If you want to bring a dog into your family on this important occasion, you should be aware of some general information regarding dog breeds. Although all breeds of dogs are equally good at their own abilities, here are five famous dog breeds and their facts.
1. Boxers
Germany is where this breed was developed. It was created when man was looking for the ideal hunting companion. They considered creating a breed that would be physically robust and capable of hunting prey. Bullenbeisser were mated with English bulldogs to create this breed in the 1800s.
These breeds were capable of pursuing huge prey like deer and wild boars. Their strength and power are unmatched. The boxers can hold their prey in place with a powerful jaw grasp. It quickly evolved from being a guard dog to becoming a sympathetic household companion.
Photo: Twitter/@inntothenight
2. German Shepherds
One of the most popular breeds is German Shepherds, because of their innate qualities and nature. They are the most perceptive, dedicated, and adaptable dogs. With this breed, you get a watch dog, a guardian, and a friend all in one.
Given the breed's name, it is obvious that it was bred initially in Germany. The presence and worth of this breed are much valued by the Germans. They create an effective rescue team. They are primarily recognised for their ability to work.
3. Pugs
This breed, which began in China, has only been around for a few decades. They are also frequently referred to as Carlin and Mops. One of the most beloved breeds in the entire world is the pug. Between the ancestral and modern periods, there is no such difference in the breed.
The sole distinction is that pugs now have cropped ears. Although there is no genetic or hereditary relationship between them, they were once thought to be related to the Mastiff breed. This one is the most pure breed.
Photo: Twitter/@PugLover0
4. Great Danes
The Apollo of dogs, or gentle giants, are other names for Great Danes. Great Danes are a pure breed that has been around for a very long time. Despite their enormous size, they are known as one of the most friendly and kind breeds, according to their traits.
They are the ideal dog breed to have around kids because they enjoy playing with them. Danes are regarded as being good human protectors and are easily trained due to their loyal and sympathetic temperament.
Photo: Twitter/@Bigmozel
5. Beagles
They evolved from the hunting hounds that were present in England before the arrival of the Roman soldiers in 55 BC. These little, stout hounds were the originators of the contemporary beagle. They didn't have a formal name for their ancestors.
Despite being sluggish runners, they were used for hunting. They make ideal pets for families, not just because they are hunting animals but also because they are devoted, kind, and cheerful.
Photo: Twitter/@BeagleDe