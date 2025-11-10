Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…

Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Nov 10, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
1.Cosy family lounge
The circular sofa setup gives the home a modern yet inviting touch. It’s where Zayed Khan, his wife Malaika Parekh, and their sons Zidaan and Aariz spent many relaxed evenings with Zarine, enjoying quality family time.
2.Peaceful poolside corner
The house opens up to a serene pool and terrace area, perfect for calm evenings or private family gatherings. This tranquil outdoor spot reflects the family’s love for comfort and understated luxury.
3.Heart of the home
Zarine Khan’s Mumbai residence is every bit as graceful as the woman herself. The living area blends warmth and sophistication; a space where laughter, conversations and countless family memories came to life.
4.Elegant dining room
A glimpse into the well-lit dining space shows Zarine’s impeccable taste in décor. This is where the family came together for meals, festive feasts and heartfelt conversations; truly the soul of the home.
5.Legacy of love and togetherness
The home’s timeless design and serene ambience mirror the warmth of Zarine Khan’s personality. Even today, it stands as a beautiful symbol of the Khan family’s love, strength and bond across generations.