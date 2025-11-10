Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease

What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'

Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...

Good News for Kerala Commuters: Kochi's Kaloor-Kakkanad Pink Line Metro to begin operations in..., monthly ridership to reach 50 lakh; Check route, stations, more

CM Yogi Adityanath's BIG announcement, makes 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in all UP schools, colleges

What is Ricin? Was ISKP planning chemical attack in India with Pakistan's Help?

Suresh Raina sends clear message to CSK on Sanju Samson–Ravindra Jadeja trade deal ahead of IPL 2026, says...

Apple may bring 5 new satellite features for iPhones, here's what to expect

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare

7 Vande Bharat Express trains connecting India’s cultural corridors

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why

Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease

Abhinay, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!

Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which

Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far

Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know s

HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…

The passing of Zarine Khan, mother of Zayed and Sussanne Khan, leaves a deep void in Bollywood’s royal Khan family. Known for her grace and warmth, her Mumbai home remains a symbol of love, laughter and togetherness.

Rishika Baranwal | Nov 10, 2025, 01:51 PM IST

1.Cosy family lounge

Cosy family lounge
1

The circular sofa setup gives the home a modern yet inviting touch. It’s where Zayed Khan, his wife Malaika Parekh, and their sons Zidaan and Aariz spent many relaxed evenings with Zarine, enjoying quality family time.

 

Advertisement

2.Peaceful poolside corner

Peaceful poolside corner
2

The house opens up to a serene pool and terrace area, perfect for calm evenings or private family gatherings. This tranquil outdoor spot reflects the family’s love for comfort and understated luxury.

 

3.Heart of the home

Heart of the home
3

Zarine Khan’s Mumbai residence is every bit as graceful as the woman herself. The living area blends warmth and sophistication; a space where laughter, conversations and countless family memories came to life.

 

4.Elegant dining room

Elegant dining room
4

A glimpse into the well-lit dining space shows Zarine’s impeccable taste in décor. This is where the family came together for meals, festive feasts and heartfelt conversations; truly the soul of the home.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Legacy of love and togetherness

Legacy of love and togetherness
5

The home’s timeless design and serene ambience mirror the warmth of Zarine Khan’s personality. Even today, it stands as a beautiful symbol of the Khan family’s love, strength and bond across generations.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare
7 Vande Bharat Express trains connecting India’s cultural corridors
New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why
New twist in Faridabad arms haul: Now woman doctor under police lens, here's why
Abhinay, Tamil actor, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling liver disease
Abhinay, Dhanush's co-star, passes away at 44, lost his life after battling...
What! Shah Rukh Khan did kanyadaan of Farah Khan? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously: 'When you talk nonsense...'
What! Shah Rukh did kanyadaan of Farah? Om Shanti Om director reacts furiously
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move to serve 2 lakh meals daily to..., announces...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025; Number 1 will shock you!
Which nation holds most Bitcoin? Here are top 10 leading countries in 2025
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which hosted Farah Khan's mehendi ceremony; boasts massive pool, elegant dining area and…
Inside Zayed Khan and late mother Zarine Khan's luxurious Mumbai home which
Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know so far
Police recover 350 kg explosives, AK-47 in Faridabad raid, here's what we know s
Zayed Khan-Malaika Parekh love story: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart
Zayed Khan-Malaika: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart
Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer
Anunay Sood death: 5 most popular vlogs of 32-year-old travel influencer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE