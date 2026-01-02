Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth

Kagiso Rabada returns as South Africa announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026; Delhi Capitals star misses out
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 02, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
1.Where Tara Sutaria lives
Tara Sutaria grew up in Mumbai, lives in a serene apartment in Pali Hill, one of the city’s most exclusive neighbourhoods. The residence, located in the historic Anand House, once owned by legendary actor Dev Anand, blends old-world charm with modern comfort.
2.Inside Tara Sutaria’s home
The interiors follow a minimalist theme dominated by white and ivory tones. Soft lighting, clean furniture, and carefully chosen decor create a sense of openness and calm. Family photographs, mirrors, and subtle artwork add warmth without cluttering the space.
3.Her living and dining room
The living room features neutral sofas, a simple chandelier, and large windows that let in natural light. The dining area is anchored by a dark wooden table that adds contrast. Fresh flowers and understated wall art complete the look.
4.Walk-in closet
One of the most personal spaces in the home is Tara’s walk-in closet, which balances functionality with elegance. Ivory wardrobes, a large vanity mirror, and clean lines make it both practical and stylish.
5.A balcony made for quiet moments
The balcony stands out as a calming corner. With potted plants, soft seating, and open views of the neighbourhood, it is where Tara often practices yoga or unwinds at sunset.
6.Tara Sutaria’s net worth and lifestyle
Tara Sutaria’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 15 and Rs 25 crore. Her income comes from films, brand endorsements, and public appearances.
7.Personal life and career
Tara lives with her family, including her twin sister Pia. In recent years, her relationship with actor Veer Pahariya has also drawn attention.