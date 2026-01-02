FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Photos

LIFESTYLE

Inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, look at her net worth

Take a look inside Tara Sutaria’s Rs 100 crore Pali Hill home, once owned by Dev Anand, and explore her net worth, lifestyle, and quiet luxury.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 02, 2026, 03:48 PM IST

1.Where Tara Sutaria lives

Where Tara Sutaria lives
1

Tara Sutaria grew up in Mumbai, lives in a serene apartment in Pali Hill, one of the city’s most exclusive neighbourhoods. The residence, located in the historic Anand House, once owned by legendary actor Dev Anand, blends old-world charm with modern comfort. 

2.Inside Tara Sutaria’s home

Inside Tara Sutaria’s home
2

The interiors follow a minimalist theme dominated by white and ivory tones. Soft lighting, clean furniture, and carefully chosen decor create a sense of openness and calm. Family photographs, mirrors, and subtle artwork add warmth without cluttering the space.

3.Her living and dining room

Her living and dining room
3

The living room features neutral sofas, a simple chandelier, and large windows that let in natural light. The dining area is anchored by a dark wooden table that adds contrast. Fresh flowers and understated wall art complete the look.

4.Walk-in closet

Walk-in closet
4

One of the most personal spaces in the home is Tara’s walk-in closet, which balances functionality with elegance. Ivory wardrobes, a large vanity mirror, and clean lines make it both practical and stylish.

5.A balcony made for quiet moments

A balcony made for quiet moments
5

The balcony stands out as a calming corner. With potted plants, soft seating, and open views of the neighbourhood, it is where Tara often practices yoga or unwinds at sunset.

6.Tara Sutaria’s net worth and lifestyle

Tara Sutaria’s net worth and lifestyle
6

Tara Sutaria’s net worth is estimated to be between Rs 15 and Rs 25 crore. Her income comes from films, brand endorsements, and public appearances.

7.Personal life and career

Personal life and career
7

Tara lives with her family, including her twin sister Pia. In recent years, her relationship with actor Veer Pahariya has also drawn attention.

