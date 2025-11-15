Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small group classes, know studio fees and more

Nowgam Police Station blast was an 'accidental incident,' says MHA; 9 dead, 32 injured
LIFESTYLE
Varsha Agarwal | Nov 15, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
1.Pilates Academy by Sara Tendulkar
Pilates Academy offers Mumbaikars a premium destination to transform their bodies and minds. The academy brand from Dubai, expanded its footprint in Mumbai with its launch in Andheri West, inaugurated by star cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and her family in August this year. The opening marked the fourth branch of the brand in the city and signals its growing focus on structured, high-quality wellness services in India.
2.What does Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy offers?
The Pilate Academy by Sara Tendulkar reflects her passion for health and fitness. Often, she shares a sneak peek into her fitness routine in the studio with her social media fan following. This premium studio combines modern techniques with a welcoming atmosphere, offering private, duet, and small group classes, including specialised sessions catering to rehabilitation, pre-/post-natal care, seniors, and beginners. In addition, KYNDA, a lifestyle-oriented addition to Pilates Academy, which offers a holistic experience combining Pilates and mindful nutrition under one roof.
3.Pilates Academy by Sara Tendulkar-equipments
The studio boasts top-notch equipment, with reformers, Cadillacs, spine correctors, fuse ladders, and matwork essentials, ensuring safe and versatile training. With expert guidance and modern equipment, participants can work on strength, posture, and overall well-being.
4.What is Sara Tendulkar's Pilates academy studio fees?
Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy offers various session options: private sessions cost Rs 3,000, duet sessions Rs 2,500 per person, and group sessions Rs 1,500 per person. They also have packages: 6 sessions (2 weeks), 12 sessions (1 month), 24 sessions (3 months), and 60 sessions (6 months).
5.Sara Tendulkar's Pilates academy becomes hotspot for Mumbaikars
Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy is revolutionising Mumbai's health and wellness scene, becoming the go-to spot for those seeking Pilates' transformative power. It inspires countless individuals for both beginners exploring Pilates for the first time and advanced practitioners seeking to refine their skills and adopt a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.