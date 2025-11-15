Inside Sara Tendulkar's Pilates Academy that offers private, duet, and small group classes, know studio fees and more

1 . Pilates Academy by Sara Tendulkar

Pilates Academy offers Mumbaikars a premium destination to transform their bodies and minds. The academy brand from Dubai, expanded its footprint in Mumbai with its launch in Andheri West, inaugurated by star cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar and her family in August this year. The opening marked the fourth branch of the brand in the city and signals its growing focus on structured, high-quality wellness services in India.