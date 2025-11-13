FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

LIFESTYLE

Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Here's a sneak peek inside Sara Tendulkar's iconic Bandra home with a stylish yet elegant and comfy interior.

Monica Singh | Nov 13, 2025, 03:22 PM IST

1.The Iconic Dorab Villa

The Iconic Dorab Villa
1

A Bandra heritage bungalow reborn into a serene sanctuary. Dorab Villa, once a 1920s gem, now reflects the Tendulkars’ timeless blend of tradition and tranquillity.

2.The Grand Entrance

The Grand Entrance
2

Step through intricately carved wooden doors into a world of marble, soft light and calm greens, where every corner whispers understated luxury.

3.The Living Room of Legends

The Living Room of Legends
3

Leather chairs, earthy tones and Sachin’s trophies, this elegant living room captures the spirit of victory wrapped in warmth and family pride.

4.The Backyard Retreat

The Backyard Retreat
4

A lush hideaway in the heart of Mumbai. With a pond, palms, and cane furniture, the backyard becomes a perfect monsoon escape for the Tendulkars.

5.Sara Tendulkar's education

Sara Tendulkar's education
5

From Dhirubhai Ambani International School to University College London, Sara’s academic brilliance shines bright, balancing intellect and ambition.

6.Sara Tendulkar's modelling career

Sara Tendulkar's modelling career
6

Sara has graced runways in Paris and Milan, yet her poise feels distinctly Indian. Her effortless elegance bridges global couture and homegrown grace.

7.Family, Roots and Realness

Family, Roots and Realness
7

Despite her fame, Sara’s world centres around her family. Moments at home with Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun and her mother, along with laughter shared with her dog, define her true luxury.

8.Modern Muse on the Move

Modern Muse on the Move
8

A new generation of grace. Whether in philanthropy, fashion, or wellness, Sara Tendulkar is crafting a life that’s elegant, educated, and endlessly inspiring.

