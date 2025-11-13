Inside Sara Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar's lavish 102-year-old Bandra bungalow with classic wood-dining set, luxurious living area and...

Bihar Election 2025: Can Tejaswi Yadav defy exit polls, lead Mahagathbandhan to power?
LIFESTYLE
Monica Singh | Nov 13, 2025, 03:22 PM IST
1.The Iconic Dorab Villa
A Bandra heritage bungalow reborn into a serene sanctuary. Dorab Villa, once a 1920s gem, now reflects the Tendulkars’ timeless blend of tradition and tranquillity.
2.The Grand Entrance
Step through intricately carved wooden doors into a world of marble, soft light and calm greens, where every corner whispers understated luxury.
3.The Living Room of Legends
Leather chairs, earthy tones and Sachin’s trophies, this elegant living room captures the spirit of victory wrapped in warmth and family pride.
4.The Backyard Retreat
A lush hideaway in the heart of Mumbai. With a pond, palms, and cane furniture, the backyard becomes a perfect monsoon escape for the Tendulkars.
5.Sara Tendulkar's education
From Dhirubhai Ambani International School to University College London, Sara’s academic brilliance shines bright, balancing intellect and ambition.
6.Sara Tendulkar's modelling career
Sara has graced runways in Paris and Milan, yet her poise feels distinctly Indian. Her effortless elegance bridges global couture and homegrown grace.
7.Family, Roots and Realness
Despite her fame, Sara’s world centres around her family. Moments at home with Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun and her mother, along with laughter shared with her dog, define her true luxury.
8.Modern Muse on the Move
A new generation of grace. Whether in philanthropy, fashion, or wellness, Sara Tendulkar is crafting a life that’s elegant, educated, and endlessly inspiring.