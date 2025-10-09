Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Mukesh Ambani still No 1 on Forbes list of India's 100 richest people but his wealth declines by Rs...
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Oct 09, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
1.Calm haven by the sea
Nestled along the Colaba seafront, Halekai stands as a serene white bungalow overlooking the Arabian Sea. The house radiates peace and simplicity, mirroring Ratan Tata’s grounded lifestyle. With its soothing sea breeze and stunning view, it’s no surprise he chose this as his retreat after decades of leadership at the Tata Group.
2.Many names of the home
Though popularly known as Halekai, which means 'home by the sea' in Kannada, the house is also referred to as Cabins or Bakhtavar in various reports. Regardless of the name, it has become one of Colaba’s most admired and recognisable landmarks, admired for its minimalist design and elegant presence.
3.Spacious yet modest structure
Spread across nearly 13,350 square feet, this sea-facing bungalow spans multiple levels but avoids being over-the-top. Designed with clean lines, open spaces, and natural light, the house balances luxury with simplicity, embodying Tata’s philosophy of understated elegance.
4.Modern comforts with personal touch
Inside, Halekai features every comfort imaginable, an infinity pool with a sea view, a private gym, a cozy media room, and a sun deck large enough for intimate gatherings. Each corner reflects thoughtful design rather than extravagance, a perfect mix of sophistication and warmth.
5.Thoughtful design for thoughtful man
Built in collaboration with architect Ratan J. Batliboi, the bungalow was specially designed for Ratan Tata’s post-retirement years. Owned by a Tata Group company, the property remains a symbol of his refined taste: simple, timeless, and peaceful. It’s not just a house; it’s a reflection of the man himself.