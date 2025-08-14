Twitter
LIFESTYLE

Inside R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan’s 'hyper-disciplined' lifestyle, from waking up at 4 AM to mindful meals

R. Madhavan opens up about the disciplined world of his son Vedaant Madhavan, whose journey as a competitive swimmer is shaped by grueling schedules, purposeful living, and a balance of physical training and mental strength.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 14, 2025, 12:08 PM IST

1.4 AM wake-ups

4 AM wake-ups
1

Vedaant Madhavan's day is a strict, two-shift structure: he rises at 4 a.m. and wraps up by 8 p.m., a schedule that underlines the demands of competitive swimming and the spiritual alignment of starting the day at 'Brahma Muhurta.'

2.Towering and trim

Towering and trim
2

Standing at 6'3", Vedaant has the physique of a trained swimmer. R. Madhavan describes his son as having a 'swimmer's body', a testament to years of physical conditioning and disciplined training.

3.Mindful eating as ritual

Mindful eating as ritual
3

Even routine tasks are purposeful, mealtime is approached with the same dedication as training. Vedaant focuses on chewing, balance, and nutrition, treating eating as a structured part of his regimen.

4.Benefits of routine discipline

Benefits of routine discipline
4

Such habits, early rising and conscious eating, enhance focus, sleep, metabolism, and emotional resilience. For an adolescent athlete, this discipline supports growth, performance, and mental well-being.

5.Parenting with respect and trust

Parenting with respect and trust
5

Vedaant’s routine reflects not just his own drive but also nurturing parenting. R. Madhavan emphasises treating his son as an individual, engaging in open conversations, and creating a judgment-free space at home.

