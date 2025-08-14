Inside R Madhavan’s son Vedaant Madhavan’s 'hyper-disciplined' lifestyle, from waking up at 4 AM to mindful meals

'Itna bura maarenge vo...': Ex-Pakistan star fears humiliating defeat, hopes India refuses to play Asia Cup 2025
LIFESTYLE
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 14, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
1.4 AM wake-ups
Vedaant Madhavan's day is a strict, two-shift structure: he rises at 4 a.m. and wraps up by 8 p.m., a schedule that underlines the demands of competitive swimming and the spiritual alignment of starting the day at 'Brahma Muhurta.'
2.Towering and trim
Standing at 6'3", Vedaant has the physique of a trained swimmer. R. Madhavan describes his son as having a 'swimmer's body', a testament to years of physical conditioning and disciplined training.
3.Mindful eating as ritual
Even routine tasks are purposeful, mealtime is approached with the same dedication as training. Vedaant focuses on chewing, balance, and nutrition, treating eating as a structured part of his regimen.
4.Benefits of routine discipline
Such habits, early rising and conscious eating, enhance focus, sleep, metabolism, and emotional resilience. For an adolescent athlete, this discipline supports growth, performance, and mental well-being.
5.Parenting with respect and trust
Vedaant’s routine reflects not just his own drive but also nurturing parenting. R. Madhavan emphasises treating his son as an individual, engaging in open conversations, and creating a judgment-free space at home.