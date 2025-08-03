Twitter
Inside R Madhavan's 21-day weight loss journey, no gym, no strict diet, just THESE 5 easy lifestyle habits

Bollywood actor R. Madhavan stunned fans with his impressive transformation, all without hitting the gym. At 55, he lost weight in just 21 days by following five simple lifestyle habits. No intense workouts or crash diets involved, just mindful living and consistency.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 03, 2025, 12:06 PM IST

1.Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting
1

Madhavan followed time-restricted eating, finishing dinner by 6:45 PM and avoiding raw food after 3:00 PM. This helped improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and regulate his metabolism naturally.

2.Mindful chewing

Mindful chewing
2

He made it a rule to chew every bite 45–60 times. This slowed down his eating pace, improved digestion, and helped him feel fuller with less food. As he put it, 'Drink your food, chew your water.'

 

3.Morning walks over workouts

Morning walks over workouts
3

Instead of hitting the gym, Madhavan chose early morning walks to stay active. This light movement supported fat burning, kept him energised, and was easy on the body.

4.Screen detox before bed

Screen detox before bed
4

He stayed away from screens for at least 90 minutes before sleeping, allowing him to get deep, quality rest. Good sleep helped him recover, balance hormones, and boost his mood and metabolism.

5.Clean eating and hydration

Clean eating and hydration
5

Madhavan cut out processed foods completely. His diet included leafy greens, simple home-cooked meals, and lots of water, which kept his body nourished and detoxified.

