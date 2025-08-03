Inside R Madhavan's 21-day weight loss journey, no gym, no strict diet, just THESE 5 easy lifestyle habits

Tamannaah Bhatia says toddlers refuse to eat without watching her song Aaj Ki Raat: ‘Kaunse lyrics samajh...’
LIFESTYLE
Aug 03, 2025
1.Intermittent fasting
Madhavan followed time-restricted eating, finishing dinner by 6:45 PM and avoiding raw food after 3:00 PM. This helped improve digestion, reduce inflammation, and regulate his metabolism naturally.
2.Mindful chewing
He made it a rule to chew every bite 45–60 times. This slowed down his eating pace, improved digestion, and helped him feel fuller with less food. As he put it, 'Drink your food, chew your water.'
3.Morning walks over workouts
Instead of hitting the gym, Madhavan chose early morning walks to stay active. This light movement supported fat burning, kept him energised, and was easy on the body.
4.Screen detox before bed
He stayed away from screens for at least 90 minutes before sleeping, allowing him to get deep, quality rest. Good sleep helped him recover, balance hormones, and boost his mood and metabolism.
5.Clean eating and hydration
Madhavan cut out processed foods completely. His diet included leafy greens, simple home-cooked meals, and lots of water, which kept his body nourished and detoxified.