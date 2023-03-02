Search icon
Inside photos of Tiger Shroff's lavish Mumbai home will leave you stunned, price is....

Handsome hunk Tiger Shroff is one of the most hardworking actors in Bollywood. Check out the inside pictures of Tiger Shroff's lavish apartment in Mumbai.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 02, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

Bollywood's handsome hunk Tiger Shroff needs no introduction. After being part of the industry for several years, he has managed to impress everyone with his acting and extraordinary dancing skills. 

Tiger Shroff keeps sharing his fitness regime videos on Instagram and fans never step back from showering love on his shorts videos and reels. 

Fans are always inquisitive about their favourite celebrity's lifestyle, as they want to know every little detail about them. 

Today, we will take you through Tiger Shroff's lavish home in Mumbai. 

1. Tiger Shroff's lavish home

Tiger Shroff's lavish home
1/5

Jackie Shroff's son Tiger Shroff is a proud owner of a luxury house in Mumbai, worth Rs. 7.12.

2. Tiger Shroff's luxurious Mumbai house

Tiger Shroff's luxurious Mumbai house
2/5

This house of Tiger Shroff is in Rustomjee Paramount, an expensive area of the city. Where many celebs live.

3. 8BHK apartment

8BHK apartment
3/5

Tiger Shroff owns this ultra-lavish 8BHK apartment. Which have been decorated with very beautiful interiors.

4. Living area inside Tiger Shroff's house

Living area inside Tiger Shroff's house
4/5

This is the living room of the actor's house. Which is very spacious and beautiful. Off-white sofas have been installed in it.

5. Huge balcony

Huge balcony
5/5

This ultra 8BHK house has a huge balcony, where Tiger Shroff has been spotted many times waving at his fans. 

