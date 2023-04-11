Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes

It is to be noted that Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia is the most expensive home in India.
Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India. Mukesh Ambani lives in Mumbai with his wife Nita Ambani and sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani in a palatial building named Antilia. It is to be noted that Antilia is the most expensive home in India.
Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani also lives in a very costly property called Abode. On the other hand, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani Piramal lives in a sea-facing bungalow Gulita. Let’s take a look at inside photos of the homes of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani and Isha Ambani.
1. Antilia is a 27-storey building in South Mumbai
Antilia has three helipads and overseas Mumbai’s skyline and Arabian sea.
2. Antilia details
The construction of Antilia began in 2008 and was completed in 2010.
3. Antilia: Most expensive house in India
Before Antilia, Mukesh Ambani and his family used to stay in a 14-story residence at Sea Wind in Mumbai.
4. Anil Ambani's home price
Anil Ambani’s home is the third most expensive homes in Mumbai. It is worth Rs 5,000 crore.
5. Anil Ambani residence: Interiors
Anil Ambani's home is equipped with well-crafted sofa sets, recliners and royal ceiling lights.
6. Isha Ambani home price
According to reports, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's home is worth Rs 450 crore.
7. Isha Ambani- Anand Piramal house: Facilities
The bungalow has three basements and it has a large lawn, and a swimming pool.