Inside photos of Malaika Arora's luxurious Mumbai home: All-white bedroom, chic living room, grand entrance

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is known for her dedication to fitness. Part of what makes Malaika feel great in her space is her minimal living and maximum happiness theory. This theory also applies to her posh home, where she moved after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. Malaika's simple but stylish residence looks out to the azure waters of the Arabian Sea and is her sanctuary after a hard day of work at the 'office'.
Today, we will share a sneak peek into Malaika's striking Bandra apartment full of simplicity, sunshine, and lots of white.
1. Malaika Arora's minimalistic all-white bedroom
Malaika Arora's mantra for her home seems to be "less is more" and this minimalistic approach also carries over to her bedroom, where white walls and ivory bedding take the center spotlight.
2. Malaika Arora's cooking space/kitchen
Malaika Arora's kitchen is painted in a neutral shade with flooring to match the colour scheme. It is spacious yet simple with light brown wooden cabinets and a marble top.
3. Malaika Arora's grand home entrace
Malaika Arora's home entrance has a walkway and a large dark wooden door. The actor does a great job of styling her space with flowers and decorative items. The entrance to her home also has a stylish name plate with Malaika Arora written on it.
4. Malaika Arora's chic living room
Malaika Arora's living room is adorned with a beige couch which is the centerpiece in her living room. These give and maintain the cozy vibe intact. A mirrored wall piece behind her couch flaunts the reflection of the chandelier across the room, further accentuating the beauty of this space.
5. Malaika Arora's stylish dining room
Malaika Arora, as evident from her social media, is fond of cooking and hosting her friends for lunch, dinner, or brunches. The living room is beautiful and has a large dining table, complemented by impressive black-and-white framed photos and a glass candelabrum.