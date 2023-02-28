Inside photos of Malaika Arora's luxurious Mumbai home: All-white bedroom, chic living room, grand entrance

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora is known for her dedication to fitness. Part of what makes Malaika feel great in her space is her minimal living and maximum happiness theory. This theory also applies to her posh home, where she moved after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. Malaika's simple but stylish residence looks out to the azure waters of the Arabian Sea and is her sanctuary after a hard day of work at the 'office'.

Today, we will share a sneak peek into Malaika's striking Bandra apartment full of simplicity, sunshine, and lots of white.