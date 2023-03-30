Inside photos of Karan Johar's luxurious home designed by Gauri Khan revealed

Check out the inside pictures of Karan Johar's house designed by Gauri Khan.
The multi-talented Karan Johar is among the top celebrities in Bollywood. He is not only a director but also a producer, screenwriter, reality TV judge, and actor. It is no surprise that Karan Johar's house is an area of interest for many fans, who are curious to know how their favourite star lives.
Karan Johar, also known as KJo, gives us intense love stories and family dramas with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna in 2006 and the list goes on. To be continued. Do you know that Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998? This proved to be the turning point of his career. Since then he has not looked back.
With all the hard work and fame, Johar made a roof for himself and his mother Hiroo Johar, twins Roohi and Yash Johar and their pug named Nobu. His house has been the center of attraction for many Bollywood parties in the city, and he has proved to be a great host of these parties. Such events and various posts on her Instagram have given us a glimpse of her beautiful and elegant home.
1. Gauri Khan renovates Karan Johar's house
Karan Johar has shared some pictures of his house on social media, which has been designed by his best friend and famous interior designer Gauri Khan. These pictures of Karan's house have been shared by Karan Johar himself and Architectural Digest India on their Instagram.
2. White theme
If you take a look at the interior of this house of Johar family, it is decorated with black dining table and white chairs. The plush chandeliers are making the place more beautiful. In addition to the painting, deep lighting has been installed throughout the duplex.
3. Karan Johar's living area
The living area of this house is decorated with an all-white look. Marble flooring and light wooden touches have been given in the living room.
4. Karan Johar's bedroom
The bedroom has a carved dark leather and dark wood sleigh bed.
5. Other side of the room
There's also a premium tan leather armchair, an ash gray couch and a bookshelf. The rooms also have quiet corners with rugs and sofas.
6. Make over of Karan Johar house
Karan Johar has got his house renovated once again by interior designer Gauri Khan. It can be seen in the pictures that Gauri has changed the entire look of Karan Johar's house. The fans are quite surprised to see the new picture of Karan's house. In fact, his house is no less than a palace.