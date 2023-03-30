Inside photos of Karan Johar's luxurious home designed by Gauri Khan revealed

The multi-talented Karan Johar is among the top celebrities in Bollywood. He is not only a director but also a producer, screenwriter, reality TV judge, and actor. It is no surprise that Karan Johar's house is an area of interest for many fans, who are curious to know how their favourite star lives.

Karan Johar, also known as KJo, gives us intense love stories and family dramas with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna in 2006 and the list goes on. To be continued. Do you know that Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998? This proved to be the turning point of his career. Since then he has not looked back.

With all the hard work and fame, Johar made a roof for himself and his mother Hiroo Johar, twins Roohi and Yash Johar and their pug named Nobu. His house has been the center of attraction for many Bollywood parties in the city, and he has proved to be a great host of these parties. Such events and various posts on her Instagram have given us a glimpse of her beautiful and elegant home.