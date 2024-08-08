Inside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Shloka Ambani's exotic jewellery collection

Have a glimpses some of the most striking diamond-encrusted pieces in Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Shloka Ambani’s collections
The luxurious jewellery owned by the Ambani family showcases their immense wealth and love for opulence. Their impressive collection houses exceptionally rare and valuable gemstones. This article highlights some of the most remarkable pieces from their jewellery trove.
1. Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani opts for classic yet bold outfits, and her jewelry reflects her fashion choices. She embraces a maximalist approach, often donning elaborate necklace and earring sets for events like weddings and receptions. Despite the extravagant look, Nita effortlessly pairs her diamond pieces with saris, lehengas, and kurtas to enhance her attire seamlessly.
2. Nita Ambani's diamond collection
Her diamond necklaces are one of her most recognizable accessories. The breathtaking 12-carat heart-shaped diamond on the necklace is encircled by lesser diamonds. It is said to be worth million of dollars.
3. Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's daughter, is famous for her exquisite taste in jewelry. Her extravagant 2018 wedding to Anand Piramal was a glamorous affair, where her jewelry selections captivated as much interest as her lavish outfits.
4. Isha's collection
Isha Ambani's stunning jewellery collection, comprising a range of impactful pieces she has sported at multiple events, mirrors her fondness for bold and attention-grabbing accessories.
5. Shloka Ambani
Shloka Ambani, who is married to Akash Ambani, comes from a line of diamond merchants and has amassed a collection of magnificent and one-of-a-kind diamond jewellery.
6. Shloka Ambani's jewellery collection
Nita Ambani gifted Shloka the L'Incomparable Diamond necklace, a unique creation by Lebanese jeweler Mouawad. This exceptional piece features the world's largest internally flawless diamond, a 407.48-carat step-cut yellow diamond, suspended from a 229.52-carat white diamond necklace intertwined with 18-karat rose gold branches. The rose gold chain is adorned with an additional 91 diamonds totaling 200 carats, enhancing the necklace's charm and elevating its value to a staggering USD 55 million.